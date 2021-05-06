During the month of April, almost 3,300,000 people chatted with a robot through WhatsApp. The recipient of all those contacts was Boti, the chatbot of the City of Buenos Aires that attends in the 11-5050-0147. They asked him especially about the results of the coronavirus tests and about the vaccination campaign.

Boti was so required that even the global leader of the WhatsApp company, Will Cathcart, congratulated him with a message on Twitter, for his role in the vaccination campaign against Covid. “Good, che!”, it begins in Spanish well from the River Plate.

The translation of the text that follows in English is as follows: “We are happy that Boti is helping so many people during this difficult time and that Buenos Aires can use WhatsApp to receive information about your immunization schedules. It is an honor to be associated with the City of Buenos Aires in this important work. “

It is that the Buenos Aires government was the first in the world to use WhatsApp as a channel to speak, report and respond to the concerns of the neighbors, as well as to process their requests and inquiries. It does so through a chatbot that works with artificial intelligence and that was available in February 2019, when no one imagined that a global pandemic could be triggered.

But the pandemic appeared and the consultations to the City chat changed. The questions about infractions, procedures or requests were diminishing to make room for those related to the coronavirus.

“The Government of the City of Buenos Aires was the first in the world to integrate WhatsApp as a communication channel with its citizens. Since its launch, Boti has been growing and adding more and more information and more services that simplify the daily life of the neighbors. The WhatsApp line was key to dealing with the virus“, says Fernando Benegas, Secretary of Innovation and Digital Transformation of the City.

In March 2020, Boti’s artificial intelligence was fed with the answers to questions like these: “what is the coronavirus?” or, directly, “Do I have coronavirus?”. Later, information on restrictions, testing and vaccination, among other topics, was added.

In the Buenos Aires government they affirm that the official WhatsApp chat is a valuable tool to face the coronavirus.

The requirements were increasing, until reaching the record of April of this year, in which Boti kept exactly 3,296,384 interactions, equivalent to almost 110,000 queries per day. This represents 87% more than in March. And five times more than in April of last year.

With a total of 970,529 inquiries, the most requested during the month of April was “Test result”. The function allows residents and tourists to know and obtain the certificate of the result of the Covid-19 test carried out in all the City’s devices (test centers, Febrile Emergency Units, Detect plan and Mobile Testing Units).

How does it work? Anyone who has taken a test on any of these devices should start a conversation through WhatsApp 11-5050-0147. There you have to write the phrase “Test result” or similar. The bot will ask for the person’s ID number.

With this information, Boti connects to the database of the public health system and returns the result of the Covid test to the person along with the proof of the same. It is important to write from the same phone number declared when taking the test, since Boti compares the data to verify identity.

The second most popular consultation in April was “Vaccination”, with 577,162 conversations. In addition, 1.3 million automatic messages were sent through the chatbot to older adults enrolled in the vaccination campaign.

Boti communicates with the vaccination registry database and sends by WhatsApp from shift confirmations to reminders 24 hours before.

This is possible because Boti is integrated into the vaccination registry database and send notifications by WhatsApp to confirm the registration; offer shifts; confirm assigned shifts, and make a reminder 24 hours before the vaccination day.

In March this year, the Facebook company also recognized Boti as an international example of a WhatsApp solution, as part of the launch of its global campaign to help vaccinate against COVID19 around the world.

The ten topics most consulted to Boti in April

Test result Covid vaccination Shifts Vaccine over 65 Testing tourists Offenses Formalities Health What’s new Measures in the City

How Boti works

To start a conversation with Boti, the neighbor must book the number + 54 9 11 5050-0147 on your phone and send the word “hello”. The bot is presented and made available to answer questions and queries related to various issues of the City of Buenos Aires.

Boti, the WhatsApp chat of the City of Buenos Aires, was launched in February 2019 as a tool to solve procedures.

Boti can provide information on infractions, education, health, cultural activities, claims, licenses and ID, among many other topics.

Boti also updates residents with the latest news from the City, indicates the location of nearby health centers and vaccination posts, traffic cuts and the weather. It also indicates if it is allowed to park in a certain block or where the Ecobici stations are located.

Boti, the WhatsApp chat of the City of Buenos Aires, also reports on the state of the weather.

Since the emergence of COVID-19, Boti allows consult about symptoms and disease prevention and manage suspected cases according to the protocol established by the Health authority. It also discloses all the measures taken to deal with the pandemic.

“The spirit of having created this channel is to be better communicated and that people do not waste time doing a procedure or a query to the State. In this pandemic, it has helped us a lot by speeding up and expanding our response capacity, ”says Felipe Miguel, the City’s Chief of Staff.

