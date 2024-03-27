Home page World

Detecting cancer early is life-saving. But what signs should you pay attention to? An overview.

Frankfurt – Cancer is one of the most common and at the same time most dangerous diseases of our time. But the good news is that many cancers can be treated successfully if they are detected early. It is therefore crucial to pay attention to possible symptoms and to seek medical advice immediately if suspected.

But before you immediately see a doctor, regular palpation can be an initial cancer prevention measure. At least when it comes to the breast, testicles or lymph nodes, where the tissue is soft and therefore easy to examine yourself. Things are different for other types of cancer such as pancreatic, colon, lung or brain tumors.

Numerous symptoms can indicate cancer

This form of cancer often goes unnoticed. But there are warning signs that can indicate a malignant disease. These symptoms should be taken seriously and checked by a doctor as they can indicate cancer:

Weight loss or gain of 4 to 5 kilos for no apparent reason

Eating problems such as a lack of hunger, difficulty swallowing, stomach pain or nausea and vomiting

Cough or hoarseness that doesn't go away

Cough or hoarseness that doesn't go away Changes in bowel habits such as constipation or diarrhea that do not go away, or a change in the appearance of your stool

Changes in the mouth, such as sores, bleeding, pain or numbness

Skin changes such as a lump that bleeds or peels, a new mole or change in a mole, a wound that does not heal, or a yellowish color to the skin or eyes (jaundice).

Fatigue or extreme tiredness that does not improve with rest.

Fever or night sweats

Headache

Unusual bleeding or bruising for no apparent reason

Pain that doesn't go away or gets worse, especially when it's new or for no apparent reason

Bladder changes such as pain when urinating, blood in the urine, or urinating more often or less often

Vision or hearing problems

Thickening or lump in the breast or other part of the body

Swelling or lumps anywhere in the body (Source: cancer.org)

Correctly detect brood cancer early: This is how the self-check works

Breast self-examination is an important method for early detection of breast cancer. Here is a simple guideHow to check yourself for breast cancer. First, you should stand in front of a well-lit mirror and look closely at your breasts. Pay attention to any changes, such as the size, shape, or color of the nipples. It's important to know that it's normal for both breasts not to look exactly the same.

Next, raise your arms and slowly move them up and down as you look at yourself in the mirror. Pay attention to any changes such as skin folds, indentations or bulges.

Place one hand behind your head and systematically feel your chest with the middle three fingers of the other hand. Start from the outside and work your way toward the nipple in smaller circles or lines. Pay attention to any knots or hardening and vary the pressure you apply to reach deeper layers of tissue.

Breast cancer: These are the symptoms to watch out for

Breast cancer is a common issue among women and men. According to that Center for Cancer Registry Data In recent years, around 70,550 new cases of breast cancer have been recorded in women, making it the most frequently diagnosed cancer in women. In addition, over 6,000 women are diagnosed with an in-situ tumor every year, i.e. a tumor that has only spread to its original tissue and has not yet grown invasively into neighboring tissue. Men make up around one percent of all patients suffering from breast cancer – but the risk should not be underestimated.

Early detection is crucial. Look out for the following signs:

A breast tightens, hurts or swells.

The skin on one breast is scaly or red.

A nipple releases a clear or bloody fluid.

When you lift an arm, one breast changes differently than the other.

A nipple retracts or you notice another change in the nipple.

The skin on your breast tightens in one place (“orange peel”) or swells.

You feel a hardness or lump in one breast or armpit.

A breast changes its shape or size (source: Breast Cancer.de).

Early detection of cancer is an important step. Regular medical examinations and self-observation can help detect cancer in its early stages and improve the chances of recovery. (ls)