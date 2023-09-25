Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 00:26



Updated 00:53h.















LA VERDAD already has winners of its VII Agri-Food Awards. The new edition of this call once again recognizes companies, institutions and people who have contributed to the great countryside industry of the Region of Murcia and the region of Vega Baja del Segura with their work, projects and activities. A verdict that has been carried out by a jury made up of outstanding people from the business and institutional field, who know the agricultural sector perfectly, and who have been able to distinguish initiatives and projects that add to the entire Region in this sector.

The Export Award has highlighted the ability of the El Limonar Cooperative to take its products to other countries and its essential role in the socioeconomic fabric in the Santomera area within the social economy. 80% of its production is destined for markets such as Europe, Canada and the United States, also testing the Middle East and targeting Asia. “Our cooperative was born to be able to market the fruit of our farmers, as the best system to defend their crops and maintain the essence of agriculture,” says its president, Joaquín Rubio. They combine “traditional, responsible and humble agriculture” with “a high systemic level”, which makes them stand out in terms of export and production, with annual figures that range between 45 and 50 million kilos.

The Imida Molecular Genetic Improvement Team and the Oenology and Viticulture Team receive the Agricultural Research/Innovation Award, thanks to the obtaining of new varieties of wine grapes through the classic improvement technique with directed crossings, for which they have been supported in an assisted selection of molecular markers. “These varieties are daughters of Monastrell, the reference variety of the Region of Murcia, and four of them have been authorized to make wine,” says Leonor Ruiz García, head and coordinator of the Molecular Genetic Improvement team.

Its ability to reduce its carbon and water footprint and its exhaustive study of productive areas to obtain the highest yield from the crop with maximum respect for the environment, has earned Pozosur the Sustainable Management Award. “We are dedicated to growing food, which is the main sustenance of human beings, that is why we try to do it in a sustainable way,” says the general director, Juan López, indicating his intention to “return to society everything we collect from it.”

Union against livestock diseases

That the Region of Murcia is the Autonomous Community with the best health status in the livestock sector for more than 25 years has those directly responsible: the Livestock Health Defense Group. That is why this year they receive the Livestock Award, to recognize their work in the eradication of zoonotic and non-zoonotic diseases from the union of the sector, helping each other with common problems and creating a thread of communication between them and with the Administration. . “It is an award for the group, which has been working for many years and had never been recognized,” says Caru Cerezuela, rancher and member of the ADS governing board of Porcino de Fuente Álamo.

New formats



Agrucapers wanted to transmit the purest and healthiest values ​​to the food sector within Mediterranean gastronomy, creating MediSalad, a range of ready-to-eat vegetable-based salads and pickles, with packaging that makes it easy to handle and consume. That is why the Industry and Commerce Award goes to this company, which is a world leader in the production of capers, present in more than 70 countries, and which in recent years has diversified its work to address new products and continue growing in the market. . “We want to transmit the purest and healthiest values ​​of Mediterranean gastronomy using original and unique recipes,” says the CEO of Agrucapers, José Manuel Pelegrín, who points out that this award will continue to make them “work every day to satisfy the needs of today’s consumer.” ».

Looking ahead to New Year’s Eve, the 12 fresh, seedless, washed and ready-to-drink grapes from El Ciruelo, with packaging that reproduces the Puerta del Sol clock, win the Product of the Year Award. This IV Range proposal has been on the market for six years, although its most notable expansion has occurred in the last two. “Right now it is the star product at the end of the year, because it is natural, with a very appealing packaging, which has allowed us to reach more than 2 million people with the product,” says the CEO of El Ciruelo, José Velasco.

A lifetime



In the LA VERDAD Agri-Food Awards, one of the awards goes to people, professionals or companies dedicated to this sector for their career and achievements. The Caja Rural Central Todo una Vida award goes this year to José Egea Caballero, who for more than 50 years has dedicated himself to agricultural research and the genetic improvement of varieties at the Cebas-CSIC. In his career he has obtained varieties that are more resistant to viruses such as sharka that affects apricots; or the almond tree, with varieties that flower in the month of April so that they can be grown in areas at risk of frost. “Many of the varieties we have obtained are in the United States, Africa, Turkey and Greece,” he says proudly.

He states that in your relationship with the countryside “you learn a lot of things.” “I have always defended the closest possible relationship with the sector: I have received information from the field that I have been able to transform into possible activities to improve and, in turn, I have given back what I have learned,” he says.

The awards ceremony will take place at the grand gala that will take place on October 25 at the Casa de la Luz. The Agri-Food Awards, organized by LA VERDAD, have Grupo Caliche, Mercadona and Caja Rural Central as main sponsors, and DQ Agro as a collaborator.