The German state stated in its conditions that the applicant must sign these conditions in writing.

This came in a decree sent by the Ministry of the Interior in Saxony to the local authorities in the state at the end of November, as local Interior Minister Tamara Zichang revealed on Tuesday.

Text of the decree

The decree, which was seen by the German News Agency, stipulates that the right of the State of Israel to exist must be recognized “as a national interest of Germany.”

The decree also stipulated that “obtaining German citizenship requires commitment to Israel’s right to exist.”

It also stipulates that upon naturalization it must be ascertained “whether there are any indicators indicating the presence of anti-Semitic attitudes.”

Therefore, applicants for citizenship must confirm in writing before naturalization that “they recognize Israel’s right to exist and condemn any efforts directed against the existence of the State of Israel.”

The naturalization process is excluded if foreigners applying for naturalization continue efforts directed against the basic free and democratic system, which also includes anti-Semitic crimes or denial of Israel’s right to exist.

Municipalities will be given a specific statement of the proposed wording, which applicants must sign.

If the applicant refuses to sign, he will not be given the naturalization document, and this must be recorded in the applicant’s file, and thus the application for citizenship is considered rejected.