The cloister of the Faculty of Law, on the Merced Campus, was the scene this Wednesday of the public recognition that the University of Murcia wanted to do to the nine graduates that have recently managed to place themselves in the best positions in Spain in the residency exams convened by the Ministry of Health for different health specialties. The rector, José Luján, conveyed “the pride of the entire university community” for their achievements and presented them with the silver insignia of the University of Murcia.

«Today we want to convey to you the pride shared by all of us who have responsibilities at the University of Murcia, because what you have done is very valuable. Thanks to students like you, we continue to be at the forefront and that, for a public institution, is very important. Your success is that of the University of Murcia ”, said the rector in his speech, who encouraged the honorees to continue to feel part of the University of Murcia and defend its values ​​during the development of their professional careers.

The graduates who have received this public recognition were placed in the top ten positions in their specialty, a very remarkable achievement if one takes into account that every year thousands of people take these exams. Medicine (MIR): Adrián Gallego – 5th place; Nicolás Rodríguez – 8th place. Chemistry (QIR): Paula Izquierdo – 1st place; Ana Mª Cerón- 2nd place; Álvaro Martínez – 7th place. Biology (BIR): Verónica Martínez – 1st place; Jesús Cabanes – 3rd place. Nursing (EIR): Marta Pérez Castejón- 10th place. Radiophysics (RFIR): Álvaro Luján- 2nd place.

Also present at the tribute were the Dean of Medicine, Carmen Robles; the Dean of Nursing, María Dolores Flores; the Dean of Chemistry, Pedro Lozano; and María Elena Martín-Orozco, Vice Dean of Biochemistry; centers in which these professionals studied who will now be able to continue their careers in the hospital environment thanks to their excellent qualifications. Likewise, the vice-rector for Students, Paloma Sobrado, and the general secretary, Francisco González, have also attended.