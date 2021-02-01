We do not hear much, anyway, Roselyne Bachelot. She spoke loudly though, in the Big Mouths and elsewhere. Almost everywhere, to tell the truth. Minister of Culture, she seems reclusive having made a vow of silence. In Italy, we can once again discover the Sistine Chapel, and major museums in several regions with lower risk, such as the Uffizi in Florence, have reopened. For its director, Eike Schmidt, “We wanted to give a signal. That culture is by no means optional. That it’s not something you can turn on and off at will. It is the central part of the human experience ”. Gauge of 1,300 visitors against 4,500, temperature measurement at the entrance, minimum distance of one meter, or even two, small groups of ten people, limited hours … Among the first hundreds of visitors, half were under 25 years old and priority is given to schools. We, the great museums, says Eike Schmidt in Le Figaro, “We are much healthier than the supermarkets”. What does Mme Bachelot think of this?

Maurice Ulrich’s note