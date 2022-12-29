Agribusiness, the sale of Bonifiche Ferraresi shares to long-term investors continues

The enhancement process continues BF SpA., holding company of the agricultural company Ferrares land reclamationthe. The company has signed up three new contracts for the sale of shares of the share capital of controlledcontinuing the path of enhancement of the same and realizing a capital gain of 11.4 million euro: a share equal to 0.55% was sold to Banca del Monte di Lombardia Foundation at the price of 2.2 million euros, a 3% stake a Aosta Valley Water Company for a consideration of 12 million euros and a share of 5% ad Eni Natural Energies for a consideration of 20 million.

