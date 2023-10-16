Just as he was getting into his truck to go to work in Marbella, Ahmed, 35, was shot three times by a hooded man. It was 5:45 in the morning on April 19, 2021 and he died right there, in front of the Torremolinos hostel where he was staying, while his murderer ran away. At first glance it was another settling of accounts between drug traffickers. One more on the Costa del Sol. The investigation was led, in fact, by the police group specialized in this type of crimes, but the work soon revealed that the matter was more domestic than they expected: it was about the rivalry between two merchants of street markets. The alleged perpetrator of the events, a Portuguese individual then 27 years old, was identified hours later by several witnesses due to the way he walked and arrested a month later. He now faces 26 and a half years in prison and the payment of 100,000 euros to the father of the murdered man in a trial, with a popular jury, that began this Monday at the Provincial Court of Malaga. Contrary to the police version, the accused has assured that he had nothing to do with the shootings. The weapon has not been found.

Despite the slow pace of many of the cases related to the settling of scores that devastated the Malaga coast, especially in 2018 and 2019, this case has entered the court agenda a little more quickly. The trial is held two years after the events and this morning the popular jury was formed. Shortly after, the prosecutor recounted what he believes happened. He has explained how the accused “planned his action meticulously” and that he waited for him near the hostel where he was staying. He arrived there in a white Renault Trafic the night before, because the restrictions due to the coronavirus crisis were still in force and he was afraid of raising suspicions at other times. He parked 500 meters from his target’s accommodation, waited, got out at five in the morning and loitered – hooded under a black sweatshirt and with a shoulder bag crossed over his shoulder – until Ahmed left his room to start his work day. When he entered the cabin, before starting off, the defendant “pulled the trigger six times” and the firearm fired three times. He did it from a meter away “without Ahmed seeing it coming.” He then returned to his vehicle and drove to his home in Benalmádena. For all this, the Prosecutor’s Office requests 26 and a half years in prison for the accused for the crimes of murder, with the circumstances that aggravate the penalty of disguise and taking advantage of the characteristics of the place, as well as illicit possession of weapons.

The prosecutor’s version, which is based on the police investigation, is very different from that proposed by the defense, led by lawyer Eduardo Aguilera, who points out three other possible causes of the murder. They are related to jealousy, an attack that the Moroccan suffered a week before and the sale of a car that went wrong, all far from his client, whom he considers innocent. This, in fact, with complete calmness during his statement, has denied the facts and that he had any conflict with any person. In his speech he explained that he has lived in Spain since he was one year old and that he left school at the age of 16 to work in clothing markets with his father and family, in recent times specializing in the buying and selling of counterfeit brands. Despite his long history in the sector, he claims that he only saw the murder victim twice. The first, when he offered to be a supplier and she rejected him. The second, on April 18, hours before the events occurred, when the Moroccan called him to inform him that he had acquired a stall in the Marbella market next to his. They agreed to exchange it for another one he had opposite.

“We were not competition,” said someone who has denied any conflict with the victim. “I dedicate myself to my work, to my home and that’s it,” she insisted. Of course, he has offered a contradictory version about who could be driving the Renault Trafic, in the name of his wife, if he does not have a license. After being arrested, he said on her day that he was being taken by an employee. Today he has said that he believes not. “I don’t remember who I lent the keys to or who returned the van,” he explained, clarifying that his workers usually used it to distribute merchandise along the Malaga coast from Vélez-Málaga to Marbella and that they also lent it to clients of numerous nationalities to that they could take their orders, as another service. Furthermore, he has justified the presence of residue compatible with gunpowder in one of the bandoliers that he collects and was found in her partner’s vehicle for the firecrackers that he once bought for her children.

One of the agents of the Central Drug and Organized Crime Unit (Udyco) who investigated the case has explained that due to the way the events occurred, the presence of weapons and how the body appeared, everything pointed to a settling of accounts. “However, from the images we saw that there had been neither a hitman nor a criminal organization planning,” says the police officer, who has assured that the line of possible connections with drug trafficking did not lead to anything. They also analyzed the possibility that he had a relationship with one of the three women with whom the Moroccan had different romantic relationships, but it didn’t lead to anything either. By analyzing more than 200 security cameras, they were able to reconstruct how the shooter got to the victim’s truck and where he then fled in the white van, which he parked just 300 meters from the accused’s home.

The clues collected through different testimonies soon pointed to the person who would be arrested weeks later. First, because of the alleged disagreements that she had with the victim, because she “sold the same merchandise and was going to set up a stall next to hers.” Also because of the “peculiar” way of walking that those who knew him pointed out and could be seen in the video that a security camera captured of the events. She does it with her feet slightly turned inward. “It’s difficult to explain, but it draws attention,” said the agent, whose colleagues corroborated those singular movements while the accused was working at the market in Huelin, a neighborhood west of Malaga, days after the murder. His thesis also has the support of two witnesses: one who lives right in front of where the shots were fired and says that he saw the killer’s face and another who saw him running away from his roof. Both will testify in the coming days in a trial that will be seen for sentencing this week.

