The lack of road culture, the zero respect for the regulations suffered by the statethe Iresponsibility of drivers when traveling at excessive speed and sometimes in an inconvenient state it continues to cause tragedies. In a matter of seconds they leave destruction, and most unfortunate, they snuff out the lives of citizens.

A problem that is replicated in the entity, despite the campaigns that are carried out on the precautions that must be taken when driving.

A very unfortunate event occurred yesterday in the state capital. A driver ran over and killed a young woman on the road to Culiacancito. The female was getting ready to participate in the Farmer’s Day Race.

At the time of the accident, it is said, the support of Transit that lends itself to this type of event had not yet arrived. The alleged perpetrator was driving at excessive speed and ended up crashing into two vehicles.

The victim, Maria Elena, 26 years old, was doing her physical warm-ups and was very excited because He was going to participate in his first race, but unfortunately he couldn’t fulfill his dream.

After the accident, the driver was arrested by elements of Public Security and until yesterday it had not been reported in what state the subject was driving, that is, if he had ingested alcoholic beverages or some other substance.

Both municipal and state authorities must establish stricter measures to reduce road accidents and that the agents are properly prepared when it comes to providing security in sporting, cultural or any other type of events that take place on streets and highways.

By the way, what’s going on with him? breathalyser? Is it just a simulation? Because without a doubt, alcohol and driving are a very dangerous combination.

