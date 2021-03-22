On March 22, the Tverskoy District Court, at the request of the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, extended the term of detention of the Moldovan crime boss Andrei Torkunov, nicknamed Turok. He has been in jail for almost a year on charges of occupying a high position in the criminal hierarchy (Article 210.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation). During this time, five more episodes of extortion were revealed, in which a foreign criminal may be involved. Details – in the material “Izvestia”.

Accumulated episodes

The term of detention for a citizen of Moldova, Andrei Torkunov, was extended until April 24, 2021. Now, in addition to the article on leadership in the criminal hierarchy, Torkunov was charged with five more episodes of extortion. On the same day, the prison term for the alleged accomplice of Turk was extended. According to the investigation, under the threat of violence, Torkunov and his henchmen illegally took possession of property worth tens of millions of rubles. Details have not yet been revealed, it is only known that it is a question of alienation of real estate, and the oldest episode took place in 2008.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Anton Denisov

Torkunov was detained in April last year immediately after his release from the Verkhneuralsk colony. Initially, it was reported that the detention was connected with claims against Torkunov on the part of the Moldovan justice (he was wanted in his homeland). However, later it turned out that in Russia there are also plenty of unpleasant questions for Turku; in addition, the law enforcement agencies of the two countries are successfully cooperating in the fight against transnational organized crime groups. As Izvestia found out, on April 23, 2020, a criminal case was initiated against Torkunov for occupying a high position in the criminal hierarchy. He was transported to the capital, where he was charged on April 24, and a day later he was placed in a pre-trial detention center, having received the appropriate court sanction.

In February, REN TV reportedthat Torkunov is suspected of extorting 2.4 million rubles from an entrepreneur. The crime, according to the investigation, was committed in March 2015. The Moldovan authority entered the entrepreneur’s home and, threatening him and his relatives with physical harm, obtained the victim’s consent to transfer the specified amount. The businessman was forced to make the first payment of 800 thousand rubles within three days. The racketeers also threatened to take away the victim’s apartment. Employees of the Investigative Department managed to collect evidence for the presentation of charges on four more similar episodes of previous years.

Turkish march

The person involved in the high-profile investigation was born in the Moldovan village of Leuseni (Leuseni) in 1981. In the 1990s, he came to Russia with construction teams to earn money, thanks to his leadership qualities he even became a foreman. However, very soon I realized that you couldn’t earn much with a trowel and a shovel. As a result, construction activities have become the perfect cover for thefts and robberies against Russian homeowners.

Photo: Youtube / PRIME CRIME Andrey Torkunov (Turk)

Quite quickly, Torkunov took leading positions in the Moldovan criminal community in Russia. His family ties with the odious Moldovan gangster Oleg Pruteanu, nicknamed Borman, also helped. It was he who was one of the organizers of the large-scale smuggling of hashish from Africa to Europe. After many years of successful development of the gang by policemen from Russia, Moldova and Spain, the backbone of Bormann’s group (more than 60 people) ended up behind bars. Torkunov, however, at some point made acquaintance with representatives of the famous criminal leader Aslan Usoyan (Ded Khasan).

In 2013, Turok received the status of “thief in law” on the guarantee of Georgy Sorokin (Zhora Tashkentsky), Gizo and Gela Kardav (Gizo Galsky and Gela Galsky).

Photo: primecrime.ru Sorokin Georgy (Zhora Tashkent)

Immediately after the “promotion”, he received a sentence in Russia for possession of slightly less than 3 grams of heroin – he was detained in Solntsevo. The court appointed him a year in prison. Around the same time, he had contradictions in the criminal environment with Rovshan Dzhaniev (Lenkoransky). Later, his status was questioned by Zakhary Kalashov (Shakro Molodoy). According to one version, the claims of the main Russian thief to Turku were that he, they say, was not in prison. The irony is that Torkunov actually once served time in Russia, but hid it. Later it became clear why.

In May 2020, Torkunov was stripped of his Russian citizenship. It turned out that Turok received a passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation in a simplified manner, as a former citizen of the USSR, but during the registration he did not say that he had been convicted in Russia for theft in April 2003. Fearing deprivation of citizenship, he probably did not talk about his criminal past, even to his “colleagues”.

In 2016, Torkunov was again brought to justice for violating Russian criminal law – he was detained in the village of Marushkino in New Moscow on suspicion of involvement in robberies. They found a pistol with cartridges and hashish with him. He also had knives stolen during one of the previous crimes.

Tough series

These are daring attacks on elite mansions in the Moscow region, carried out from 2012 to 2016 by representatives of the Moldovan ethnic criminal group led by Nicolae Grecu. It is unlikely that Torkunov did not know about the fishing of his compatriots: Grecu and Torkunov both hail from the Hincesti region of Moldova, like other members of the gang. A source close to the investigation said that Torkunov controlled the gang’s criminal activities, even while in prison.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Ruslan Krivobok

The list of victims of the raiders includes large businessmen, public figures, high-ranking officials and even crime bosses. So. during the attack, he was severely beaten and a little more than a year later, a dean from the founders of the Solntsevskaya organized criminal group died.