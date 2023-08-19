Drivers have spotted reckless pedestrians crossing highways, exposing them to the risk of being run over and killed.

The statistics of the Ministry of the Interior recorded the occurrence of four accidents, at the state level, last year, as a result of pedestrians crossing roads with a speed exceeding 80 kilometers per hour, and the occurrence of three accidents due to crossing a red light for pedestrians, in addition to a number of accidents due to crossing from a place not designated for crossing pedestrians.

Drivers told Emirates Today that although there are bridges and lines designated for pedestrian crossing on most of the country’s roads, some pedestrians ignore traffic safety instructions and insist on crossing from places not designated for them, in a way that puts their lives at risk of being run over.

Muhammad Burai stated that he was surprised from time to time by a person crossing a road at a speed of up to 80 kilometers per hour, without the places designated for crossing, which poses a great danger to his life, if the driver is unable to stop or pay attention to him, especially during the night.

Syed Ahmed agreed with him, saying that it is important to increase traffic awareness of safe crossing of roads from the places designated for that, directed to all groups, especially labor groups, and in all possible languages, to reduce accidents that may result from these behaviors.

Ibrahim Salem saw the importance of studying toughening the punishment for pedestrians, who endanger their lives by crossing highways recklessly, as he considered that “this measure may be a deterrent to limit such behaviors,” in addition to the importance of encouraging individuals and educating them to use bridges and pedestrian crossings, whether At traffic lights or other intersections, to protect their lives from the danger of being run over.

Pedestrian crossing from places not designated for crossing will result in a fine of 400 dirhams, and a violation of not giving priority to pedestrian crossing from places designated for them will result in a fine of 500 dirhams and 6 traffic points, according to the Federal Traffic and Traffic Law.

As part of its ongoing awareness campaigns, the Ministry of Interior stresses that pedestrian safety is a shared responsibility between road users, drivers and pedestrians.

And it confirms that road users from drivers have a major role in achieving safety through caution and attention and giving priority to crossing safely to pedestrians.

It also stresses the need for drivers to follow traffic instructions for pedestrian crossing, pay attention and focus while driving, respect pedestrian crossing lines, and adhere to speed limits set within cities and on external streets so that they can control the vehicle, pay attention to road surprises and avoid run-over accidents.

For its part, the Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police called on pedestrians to adhere to safe crossing from the places designated for them, to use bridges and tunnels, and to adhere to pedestrian light signals at intersections that work in conjunction with light signals to regulate the movement of vehicles.

And it warned of the danger of random crossing of roads, which is one of the main causes of run-over accidents.

It also urged pedestrians to adhere to the correct rules for crossing roads and to ensure that the street is free of vehicles before attempting to cross it.