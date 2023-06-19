Monday, June 19, 2023, 12:08



The superior prosecutor of the Region of Murcia, José Luis López Manzanera, has shown his concern about the significant increase in workplace accidents. This was stated in the meeting that he held on Monday on safety and health at work, which was attended by those responsible for the employers’ association, unions, Provincial Labor Inspection, General Directorate of Self-Employed, Labor and Social Economy, Institute of Occupational Safety and Health, as well as the National Police and the Civil Guard. And one of the most relevant data is that last year legal proceedings for reckless homicide at work tripled.

The statistics of the work of the Prosecutor’s Office in this area during 2022 leave up to 9 cases of homicides, compared to 3 the previous year. In turn, the record of reckless injuries has risen to 975 cases, compared to 863 in 2021. A difference that doubles when compared with the total volume of 461 recorded in 2020, although it must be borne in mind that it then influenced in a very important way the situation of full pandemic with the Covid-19, whose incidence in the collapse of the activity reduced the accidents.

Likewise, the work of investigative proceedings in the Prosecutor’s Office reached about twenty cases, -ten due to deaths and ten due to injuries-, none due to risk. There were also 14 infringement reports from the Labor Inspectorate (5 deaths and 9 injuries) and 6 for attestations, as well as two complaints filed (for injuries and for risk) and, finally, 18 were archived: 6 for not being a crime and 12 for being prosecuted.

Faced with this harsh reality, the Prosecutor’s Office has sought as an objective in this work meeting -which is held every year-, to reinforce the commitment of coordination in the prosecution of penalties and administrative work accidents and omissions of safety at work in the face of danger serious for the life and physical integrity of people.