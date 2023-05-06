Finally, Abu Dhabi Police detected reckless behavior committed by some drivers on highways, as they stick behind vehicles and do not leave a sufficient safety distance, in order to remove them from their path, which confuses others and causes serious accidents.

And Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the Follow-up and Control Center, broadcast video clips of real accidents that occurred on the roads, due to not leaving a sufficient safety distance, including a clip showing a reckless driver stuck to a vehicle in front of him on a highway, with the aim of removing it from the road, which caused a serious collision. The two vehicles deviated to other lanes and collided with other vehicles.

Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the Follow-up and Control Center, also caught a reckless driver who committed three traffic violations earlier this year, which are overtaking on the right in a dangerous way, overtaking from the shoulder of the road, and not leaving a sufficient safety distance, which led to confusing traffic and exposing Drivers safety at risk.

Over the past years, the traffic authorities have monitored transgressions from reckless drivers, as they harass the vehicles driving in front of them, approach them at a close distance, and force them to clear the way for them, through the use of reflective lighting and the constantly beeping, which leads to the distraction of the driver of the vehicle. front, and compounds the risk of serious traffic accidents.

For its part, the Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police warned drivers of the danger of not leaving a sufficient safety distance, as it emphasized its importance in avoiding sudden stops of vehicles without warning on the roads, during the flow of traffic on internal roads, respecting traffic rules and driving ethics, and avoiding wrong behavior on the roads. ways.

It also warned against overtaking other vehicles by mistake, and to ensure that the road is clear in the event of overtaking or moving to the other lane, in addition to not overtaking any other vehicle except from its left side.

And she warned against overtaking from the shoulder of the road designated for emergency cases and emergency vehicles, which enhances the speed of access to accident sites, aiding the injured and saving their lives.

And the Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police stressed the control of violators of not leaving a sufficient safety distance behind the front vehicles, warning that causing the accident due to not leaving a sufficient safety distance is applied to Law No. 5 of 2020 regarding vehicle seizure in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which is the financial value of releasing a reservation The vehicle is 5,000 dirhams, provided that the vehicle is impounded until the financial value is paid to release the seizure, and for a maximum period of three months. Violating drivers for not leaving a sufficient safety distance behind the front vehicles will be subject to a fine of 400 dirhams, and four traffic points for the vehicle driver.