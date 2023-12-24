The Fujairah Police General Command arrested a number of vehicle drivers who drove recklessly and carried out parades on the public street, endangering their lives and the lives of road users, and causing damage to the public road.

The Traffic and Patrols Department monitored the circulation of video clips on social media platforms of drivers performing reckless and dangerous acts in the Madhab area, during a wedding celebration. Within a short period of time, after these clips were circulated, traffic patrols were able to reach the perpetrators of violations and reckless behavior. The Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Fujairah Police, Brigadier General Mohammed bin Naieh Al Taniji, stated that the necessary legal measures are being taken against them.

The Fujairah Police General Command warned non-compliant drivers that it would take the most severe penalties and measures against those who neglect the safety of road users, calling for the necessity of adhering to traffic regulations and laws.