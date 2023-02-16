Home page World

From: Ines Baur

He can probably do nothing for the 100-year delay. A Royal Mail buggy in London.

What was the reason? A letter written in February 1916 arrived at a south London flat more than 100 years late.

London – record breaking. After more than 100 years, a letter in Great Britain reached its destination in south London. Neither the sender nor the addressee should still be alive. And the current resident of the London address, Finlay Glen, told the BBC he was “obviously quite surprised and confused”.

100 years on the way – letter was sent in the time of King George V

A look at the historical events should make it clear how long the letter was on the way. The letter was sent two years before food rationing was introduced during World War I, the BBC writes. King George V had been on the throne for five years. Future Prime Ministers Harold Wilson and Sir Edward Heath were both born in the same year.

The letter was for “my dear Katie.” That was the wife of local stamp magnate Oswald Marsh, according to Stephen Oxford, editor of the Norwood Review. Marsh was then a stamp dealer who was often used as an expert witness in stamp fraud cases. The author was a family friend, Christabel Mennell, daughter of a wealthy tea merchant. She probably wrote it while on holiday in Bath. Mennell wrote that she was “quite ashamed of me, having said what I did,” and that she felt “miserable here with a very bad cold.”

Why did the letter only arrive after 100 years?

It is not known why the letter, franked with a 1 pence stamp of King George V and postmarked in Bath, western England, in February 1916, took so long to arrive. When asked, the Royal Mail said: “Incidents like this are very rare and we are unsure what happened in this case.”

It’s also unclear why Glen kept the letter in a drawer for two years after receiving it in 2021 before making it public. It is a criminal offense to open letters that are not addressed to yourself, said the 27-year-old. But when he realized the letter was from 1916 and not 2016, he thought it was only fair. “If I’ve committed a crime, I can only apologize,” Glen said. If the descendants of those involved get in touch, he would be happy to hand them the letter. (ib/dpa)