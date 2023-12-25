Recipes | With these tarts, you can use the leftovers from Christmas meals

The most delicious new dishes can be prepared from the leftovers of the Christmas meal.

We put together tips on how to conjure up new delicious dishes from Christmas food leftovers.

It is important to remember that only good quality ingredients should be used for the further processing of food. So if ham, boxes and especially fish have been at room temperature for hours every day, they should no longer be used.

We previously told Martaliito's tips for that, how to keep Christmas food.

Ham gets a new lease of life in Asian caramel pudding. Serve the caramel pig with cooked rice and vegetables, or let each eater wrap it in a lettuce leaf.

Ham is also delicious diced in a pot pan, on pizza or in a savory pie.

Christmas fish can be utilized by, for example, making graavi salmon in a salmon box or among various salads.

Cubed hard cheeses are also delicious in salads or you can grate them to fill pies. The grater also brings an aromatic flavor to roll dough and pasta: mix it in just before serving.

From boxes you can easily conjure up, for example, vegetable steaks or meatballs.

The ends of the boxes can also be used as bases for vegetable puree soups, roll doughs and as a filling for various pies.

These potato box pies use ready-made dough, so the texture is more like a soft, French galette pie than a dense Karelian one, but the taste is really good.

IF leftover rice porridge, further processing is easy. Conjure up great brunch dishes for the next day from rice porridge leftovers. Serve them with maple syrup, berries and fruit in the style of American pancakes.