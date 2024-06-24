Chula Vista is the first city you find when you cross from Mexico to the United States on the California side, a border place where you can breathe Mexican culture and mix the flavors of that country with the Californians. For a few months now, it has also been the name of the gastronomic project that unites Grupo Taco Alto and Schmuckordie (Two Schmucks) in Barcelona, ​​the first specialized in Mexican food and the second in signature cocktails.

At the helm of both are James Bligh and Antonio Luna, friends and neighbors of the El Raval neighborhood since 2017: while Bligh was looking for good food to accompany the drinks and extend the opening hours of his establishment in Plaça d’Emili Vendrell, Luna He was facing an unaffordable rent increase in the one he had just a few meters from Bligh. With a festive and mestizo spirit they created Chula Vista, the Schmucks cantina. “On our menu, XL quesadillas of marinated pork or beans and avocado coexist with classic tacos of roast beef or battered shrimp with others of our own creation, such as shiitake encebollado,” says Luna. There are also cochinita pibil sandwiches, refried beans and pickled onion, barbecue lamb with crusted cheese—accompanied by spiced potatoes—or Los Angeles-style burritos.

To drink, Bligh presents “revisited classics where tequila and mezcal prevail, such as the Not a Paloma, based on tequila and artisan grapefruit soda, or the Blue Mayan Hawaiian (clarified yogurt, vodka with pineapple, coconut and blue curasao )”. Several Bloody Marias parade around the bar, with beet, cucumber and horseradish, and Espresso Martinez, based on cocoa-infused brandy. There’s specialty coffee, hot chocolate, and homemade non-alcoholic beverages ranging from lemonade to fizzy Mango Zinger, tamarind, and a hint of jalapeño.

“You can come and have breakfast until late, traditional dishes such as Huevos Rancheros or Divorced, Sopes, Chilaquiles and Enchiladas,” says Luna, who completes the menu with “classic accompaniments from Mexican street cuisine such as Esquites or Nachos, and others.” Americans such as banderillas (corn dogs) or jalapenos stuffed with cheese cheddar.” The sweet spot is provided by churros or waffles with cajeta and chocolate, and jarred versions of the classic tres leches cakes or lemon and meringue pie. They have just opened a second location in Barceloneta (Paseo de Joan de Borbó, 42) and it doesn’t seem like they are going to be bored this summer – their terraces are an added attraction – but they have a mission: to can some of their drinks so that they can be enjoyed anywhere. Meanwhile, we can prepare some of its most popular recipes at home.

Esquites and fries with guacamole and pico de gallo. Caterina Barjau

1. Esquites and fries with guacamole and pico de gallo

Reusing yesterday’s bread in summer dishes gives us joys that can range from Tuscan panzanella to Cordoban salmorejo: for the salad fattush, Of Lebanese origin, it is previously toasted or fried, providing a crunchy touch.

Skiing

→ Ingredients for four people: 600 grams of cooked shelled sweet corn, 60 grams of mayonnaise, 80 grams of feta cheese, chipotle sauce, cilantro, Tajin powder and lime to taste.

→ Preparation: Mix the mayonnaise with the chipotle and lime juice. Serve over the hot corn with its preserving liquid, top with Tajín powder, crumbled cheese and cilantro. Garnish with a wedge of lime, mix well before eating.

French fries with guacamole and pico de gallo

→ Ingredients for four people: Guacamole: 2 ripe avocados, ¼ onion, 1 tablespoon chopped cilantro, 30 ml lime juice, salt to taste. Pico de gallo: 2 ripe but firm tomatoes, ¼ white onion, 1 tablespoon chopped cilantro, salt, lime juice to taste. Additionally: 800 grams of potatoes for frying, mild olive or sunflower oil, salt, paprika and black pepper.

→ Preparation: Peel and finely chop the guacamole onion, add the lime juice and salt and let it rest for a few minutes so that it loses strength. Add the flesh of the avocados and cilantro, mash with a fork and set aside. For the pico de gallo, remove the stem from the tomato and cut it into small cubes. Remove the skin from the onion and chop it. Mix everything with the lime juice, salt and set aside. Wash the potatoes well, cut them into sticks and let them soak for about 10 minutes. Dry, fry in plenty of oil at medium temperature (about 160 degrees) until they begin to brown, and drain. Let it cool, fry again in very hot oil at 180 degrees, drain on kitchen paper, season and serve with the guacamole.

Huevos rancheros with Jamaican water. Caterina Barjau

2. Huevos rancheros with Jamaican water

Fresh waters based on lemon, tamarind, rice—known as horchata—or hibiscus flowers are a common refreshing option to accompany breakfasts like these eggs with toast and refried beans.

Jamaica’s water

→ Ingredients for about 2 liters: 50 grams of dried Jamaica flowers (hibiscus), 2 liters of water, about 100 grams of sugar (or to taste).

→ Preparation: Bring 500 milliliters of water, the flowers and sugar to a gentle boil for seven minutes. Let it cool, strain and leave in the refrigerator. Once cold, mix with the remaining water and serve with ice.

Ranchero eggs

→ Ingredients for 4 people: For the beans: 600 grams of cooked pinto beans, 1 onion, 2 cloves of garlic, mild olive or sunflower oil, cumin, paprika, salt, guajillo chili powder or chipotle (optional). Additionally: 8 nixtamalized corn tortillas, 2 or 3 medium monalisa potatoes (about 300 grams), 1 avocado, green sauce, 200 grams of sour cream or crème fraiche, pico de gallo (see previous recipe), mild olive oil or sunflower, salt.

→ Preparation: Boil the whole potatoes with their skin on for about 25 minutes or until tender. Peel and chop the garlic and onion. Brown them in a pot over medium heat with a base of oil and a little salt; When they have color, add a teaspoon of cumin, another of paprika, the beans, a little salt and the chili (if using). Stir well for a few minutes, mashing a little so that some of the beans break up. Reserve half and leave the rest in the pot. Peel the potatoes, cut them into small cubes and add them to the beans in the pot, stirring for a few more minutes to combine. Add more spices if necessary. Make the toast by frying the tortillas in plenty of oil, and drain on paper. Assemble each plate by distributing ¼ of the refried beans, on top of it a piece of toast, ¼ of the beans with potato, another piece of toast, a fried egg, green sauce, ¼ of avocado cut into a fan, a generous spoonful of pico de gallo and, around it, the sour cream . Serve immediately.

Baja tacos and michelada. Caterina Barjau

3. Baja tacos and michelada

In Chula Vista, michelada is prepared based on sauces, a style known as “Cuban”. Its salty, citrus and slightly spicy touch combines perfectly with the battered shrimp and the creaminess of the chipotle mayonnaise.

Michelada

→ Ingredients for the mix: 30 milliliters of Worcestershire sauce (Perrins type), 15 ml of Maggi juice, 15 ml of Valentina sauce, 60 ml of lime juice; also, Tajín, salt and a can or bottle of beer (ideally, Mexican).

→ Preparation: mix the ingredients well mix. Moisten the rim of the glass with a little lime juice and sprinkle it with Tajín and salt. Put some ice in the glass, pour the beer, stir before drinking.

Tacos Baja

→ Ingredients for 12 tacos: 150 grams of red cabbage, 50 milliliters of vinegar, 50 ml of lime juice, 36 peeled shrimp or prawns, 12 nixtamalized corn tortillas, 150 grams of chickpea flour, 200 ml of sparkling water or beer, salt, hot sauce (optional), mild olive or sunflower oil. To accompany, green sauce, red sauce, lime, pico de gallo, cilantro, 100 grams of mayonnaise, chipotle sauce.

→ Preparation: The day before, cut the red cabbage very finely, season with vinegar, lime juice and salt, stir well and store covered in the refrigerator. Prepare the batter by mixing the chickpea flour, soda water, a little salt and a few drops of hot sauce (optional) until you get an integrated dough. Prepare the sauce by mixing mayonnaise and chipotle to taste. Heat oil in a small saucepan, dry the prawns or prawns, dip them in the batter, fry until golden brown and drain. Meanwhile, heat the tortillas on both sides in a frying pan. Assemble the tacos, putting a little pickled red cabbage, three battered shrimp, salsa, pico de gallo and cilantro on each tortilla. Serve with the green and red sauces and lime.

Aguachile with Paloma. Caterina Barjau

4. Aguachile with Paloma

Their version of the popular cocktail replaces the industrial grapefruit soda with a homemade one made with juice, soda and sugar, and the aguachile comes in handy with the base of their michelada: the traditional version has a smoothie of lemon juice, cucumber and serrano chili .

Pigeon

→ Ingredients (for a cocktail): 75 ml of natural pink grapefruit juice, 20 grams of sugar, 150 ml of soda, 45 ml of tequila, salt, Tajín, a slice of pink grapefruit to decorate.

→ Preparation: Dilute the sugar in the grapefruit juice, mix with the soda gently so that it retains the bubble. Moisten the rim of the glass with a little grapefruit juice and sprinkle it with Tajín and salt. Pour ice, add the tequila and grapefruit soda, stir carefully and serve immediately with the grapefruit wedge.

aguachile

→ Ingredients for 4 people: 1/2 red onion, 25 ml of vinegar, 25 ml of lime juice, 1 small cucumber, 1 avocado, 250 grams of peeled shrimp or prawns, a michelada mix (see previous recipe), 30 ml more of lime juice , salt, spicy Takis to accompany (optional).

→ Preparation: The day before, cut the red onion into very thin strips, season with the vinegar, lime juice and salt, stir well and store covered in the refrigerator. Cut the cucumber into small cubes. Peel the avocado and cut into cubes. Cut the shrimp into two or three pieces. Mix the vegetables with the seafood, the michelada mix and the lime juice, let it rest for a few minutes to marinate, add the Takis – if you want – and serve with the pickled onion.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_