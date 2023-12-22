Recipes | Three easy and delicious desserts that are ready in minutes

What's the use if time is short, but dessert is missing? These three delicacies are born in about a quarter of an hour, and the ingredients can be found in the selection of most local stores.

This one it couldn't be easier to make a dessert: the store's ready-made meringue bases are casually broken onto a serving platter. The cream and mascarpone are whipped into a fluffy foam, and the mixture is spooned onto the meringues. Top with lemon curd and chopped fruits, and the easy Pavlova platter is ready.

The instructions can vary depending on the available ingredients. Lemon curd can be replaced with jam or nut-chocolate spread, and fruit with berries. Pavlova should only be assembled close to the time of serving, as the meringue gets wet easily.

Parsonage emergency stock is also an ingenious dessert: it is assembled from ingredients found in the cupboard, which are combined in a bowl into a fluffy delicacy.

If there is almost nothing, the mud cake found in the store's freezer serves as a base. With it, a cream cheese-whipped cream mixture seasoned with pepper is layered in the serving dish. Makumaailma is similar to another instant treat, cheesecake in a glass, but thanks to the spice and chocolate cake, it is wintery.

The fresh cheese can also be replaced with curd and mud cake with Christmas cake or pieces of wrapped tart plate. However, you should stick to the berries. They give the dessert just the right freshness.

Third a quick dessert, caramelized pears in butter and brown sugar are created from five ingredients. The aroma wafting from the pan is guaranteed to make your tongue water. An ice cream ball is perfect on the side of pears.

A vegan version of the delicacy is created when butter and ice cream are replaced with plant-based products.

Pavlova platter Pomegranate seeds used for decoration can also be found in the freezer. 4-6 servings Preparation time 15 minutes 600 g of chopped fruit (for example, persimmon, mango and orange, figs) 2 dl whipped cream 1 cup (250 g) of mascarpone 3 tablespoons of powdered sugar 3 teaspoons of vanilla sugar approx. 200 g of meringue baking bases or other meringues 4–6 tablespoons of lemon curd, jam or chocolate-nut spread For decoration pomegranate seeds 1. Cut the fruit into bite-sized pieces. Set aside for a moment. 2. Beat the cream until frothy with an electric mixer. Soften the mascarpone and carefully fold it into the whipped cream. Season with powdered and vanilla sugar. 3. Break the meringue into smaller pieces on a serving platter. 4. Add mascarpone, fruit and lemon curd on top of the meringues. Pomegranate seeds can also be used for decoration. Tip: You can also use berries instead of fruit.

Christmas emergency fund for the rectory 6-8 servings Preparation time 15 minutes 200 g unflavored cream cheese 2 dl whipped cream approx. 3/4 dl powdered sugar 3 teaspoons pepper spice 1 piece (400 g) frozen mud cake (cakes flavored with pepper or orange are also suitable) approx. 300 g of domestic frozen berries, e.g. blueberries or raspberries For decoration berries, nut meal, peppers 1. Measure cream cheese and cream into a bowl. Beat them until frothy. Add powdered sugar and pepper. Stir. Taste the mixture and add more sugar if you want, but note that the mud cake adds even more sweetness to the dessert. 2. Cut the gooey mud cake into cubes. Layer cream cheese foam, cake pieces and berries in a serving dish. Garnish with nut crumbs and pepper if desired. Offer now. Tip: You can use Christmas cake or pieces of a wrapped tart sheet instead of mud cake.