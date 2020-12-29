Recipes Perfect rolls, cold pan fish and hit chicken – Here are the favorite recipes from HS readers in 2020

HS readers this year were excited about recipes that use everyday ingredients like egg and potatoes. The list also clearly shows the baking trend.

What Readers have loved the recipes published on HS.fi this year the most? HS compiled a list of ten recipes for the most cooked dishes.

The most popular of this year’s recipe stories is light oat rolls, and it’s no wonder, as baking has been a big trend this year. Although many got excited about root baking in the spring, the dough root still didn’t make the list.

In addition to the rolls, the list includes two sweet eternal favorites: ear sticks and a wrapping cake.

The trick of easy rolls is a loose dough that doesn’t need to be kneaded or rolled.­

In the most popular recipes the usual basic ingredients such as potato, chicken drumstick and egg are emphasized. The list includes marinated eggs like Momofuku, i.e. boiled eggs that are marinated to taste in a simple soy marinade.

Also popular has been vinaigrette from New York’s Via Carota restaurant, which has been hailed as even the world’s best salad dressing. The secret ingredient in two mustard vinaigrettes is mundane: a spoonful of warm water.

The Via Carota restaurant serves vinaigrette with green salad.­

Also the professional chef’s tips for frying fish and steak interested readers.

There are several winter-friendly consolation dishes, such as a mousse made of oven potatoes, a creamy chickpea stew or “The Stew” and a classic French dish of Lyon chicken.

For both The Stew and Lyon Chicken, we can talk about hit food. The recipe for the chickpea pot, which became Somehit, originally appeared In The New York Times. The Lyon chicken, or French vinegar chicken, became very popular in Finland when the guide was published Glorian food & wine. The popularity is due to the fact that Lyon chicken was the second most googled food in Finland in 2019.

New favorite recipes on HS.fi in 2020