The Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination has concluded a tripartite memorandum of understanding with Riyada Medical Facilities Management Company and Medicena Pharmacies Group regarding cooperation in the field of providing prescriptions in ways that suit people of determination by employing information technology and data management to support the business environment. Deaf and blind groups receive medicines by means of appropriate communication for them, and explain the instructions and methods of using them in sign languages ​​for the deaf and Braille for the blind.

The new initiative aims to support the principle of independent living for people of determination in the field of using medicines and medical drugs by delivering them to them in a safe manner, and explaining how to take them and use them by means of communication that they are good and familiar with, especially in light of the increasing need to reduce contact with strangers while applying precautionary and preventive measures to limit the spread of the virus. Corona.

Under the cooperation between “Zayed Supreme”, “Riyada” and “Medicina”, phrases for the use of medicines are prepared in Braille for the blind, and videos in sign language for the deaf, and communication with deaf people in sign language to provide medical consultations to them, as well as the launch of a sign language hotline for the deaf through applications. For visual communication with the provision of a sign language interpreter to provide the necessary support and advice, and to dispense medicines with the required posters and instructional videos.

The tripartite memorandum of understanding was signed on behalf of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination by His Excellency Abdullah Abdul-Ali Al-Humaidan, Secretary-General of the Foundation, on the Reyada Company for Medical Facilities Management, Dr. Atef Al-Shaer, CEO of the company, and on behalf of the Medicina Pharmacy Group Abdul Raouf Al-Jabour, CEO of the company, through remote visual communication techniques In the presence of a number of officials from the three sides.

The idea of ​​the new initiative is to deliver medicines for people of determination to their homes, with an explanation of how to use them in Braille for the blind and in sign language for the deaf. It targets people of determination with visual impairments in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and their number is estimated at 950, and people of determination with hearing disabilities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, whose number is estimated Up to 1,300 people, provided that the initiative expands at a later stage to include all categories of people of determination in Abu Dhabi and all emirates of the country.

The Secretary-General of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, Abdullah Al Humaidan, said, “The Foundation always seeks to launch and support various initiatives that serve the categories of people of determination, as it is an initiative to order and deliver medicines and explain how to take them in the appropriate languages ​​for people of determination “recipes” through sign language for the deaf and Braille for the blind from Important community initiatives that serve our children and brothers from these groups to enable them to learn about the instructions for using medicines without the need for assistance, and to reduce the possibility of errors in taking medicines by the targeted people of determination who do not have permanent assistance from other people.

He added that the people of determination with visual challenges face great challenges in reading the way pharmacists take the medicine on the medicine boxes by the Arabic or English because they are unable to see the writing, which forces them to rely on the help of others, whether family members or others in taking medicines. People of determination with hearing disabilities, especially illiterate ones, have great difficulties in reading how to take medicines when the method of use is not explained to them in sign language. From this point of view, we sought to find solutions to these problems, so thinking about innovative ways and methods in this context was based on As a result, the launch of the “Recipes” initiative.

Abdullah Al-Humaidan thanked the officials of Riyada Company for Medical Facilities Management, and the Medicina Pharmacies Group for their cooperation with the Foundation in launching and implementing this initiative, noting that all state institutions and government and private companies have made great strides in all basic areas of life, especially the education and health sectors, in addition to many sectors. Under the initiative, the Zayed Foundation is committed to presenting the idea of ​​explaining the method and mechanism of using medicines in appropriate ways of communication for people of determination, and limiting the list of phrases for using medicines and updating it periodically or when needed, and printing it in Braille for the blind in the form of posters, In addition to preparing videos on how to use medicines in sign language for the deaf, listing the data of people of determination according to the target disability groups and facilitating the process of communicating with them.

In order to unify the efforts made in the field of health care, Riyada Medical Facilities Management Company coordinated the subject of partnership and the initial agreement between the Foundation and the Medicina Pharmacies Group, and suggested the mechanism of action in the initiative, and it will provide advice and supervise meeting the requirements of people of determination, and will make its efforts to ensure the development and implementation of the requirements of the Zayed Higher Organization for owners Intense and verification of compliance with the required specifications, in addition to evaluating the training phase and proposing appropriate solutions to deal with challenges and measure customer satisfaction. The company has allocated a qualified cadre to implement the initiative through electronic platforms.

For his part, the Executive Director of Medicina Pharmacies Group, Dr. Abdul Raouf Al Jabour, praised the efforts made by the UAE leadership to care for people of determination, and said: “In line with the directives of our rational government, we are proud to be part of this initiative that serves people of determination who face audio-visual challenges.”

He added that, as a national medical institution, we strive for the best and are committed to not only providing medicines and medical supplies, but working to explain how to use the medicine in Braille or sign language that people of determination need to enable them to identify the instructions for using medicines in a way that ensures their independent living and obtaining the full effectiveness of the medicine without the need For assistance in addition to the service of delivering all their medical supplies to their residence.

He pointed out their constant aspiration to provide full support for people of determination and to attract any new supportive ideas in order to ensure and create a supportive and supportive community for this category in cooperation with our partners the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination and Riyada Company for the Management of Medical Facilities, with the technologies provided to us such as Braille and sign language, which contributed to forming a point of contact Effective with people of determination, and we will devote all our efforts to continuously raise and develop the work mechanism.

Through the tripartite cooperation, the Medicina pharmacies group is working on developing the mechanism of action according to the requirements of the Zayed Higher Organization, launching the updated features and additions, in addition to training employees, patients and family members to take advantage of the new initiative and ensuring smooth ordering and delivery of medicines, while dispensing medicines with labels in Braille for blind patients. The required instructional videos in sign language for the deaf, and the necessary consultations for the use of medicines after dispensing them.



