Recipes | Fried noodles and wonderful pasta sauce – The inexpensive ingredient serves as the basis of many dishes

Cabbage can also be used for quick weekdays and wonderful weekend dishes. Make Italian cabbage pasta or send cabbage to faraway countries and make Asian hotpot and noodles.

Cabbage is an inexpensive raw material that makes great early winter food. Cabbage box and cabbage rolls are timeless classics, but cabbage is suitable for many dishes – even pasta sauce. The autumn challenger to the Italian meat ragout is the veggie pasta sauce, the main role of which is stewed red cabbage.

The depth of the sauce’s flavor lies in the slow simmering. Half an hour is absolutely the minimum time, and the sauce can preferably be simmered on low heat for half as long.

If you like a meaty aroma and added protein, fry in some diced bacon or add a little minced meat.

Red cabbage ragù 4 servings Preparation time 50 minutes 1/2 small red cabbage 1 onion 1 clove of garlic 1 carrot 1 celery stalk 3 tablespoons of olive oil 1 tablespoon of tomato puree 2 bay leaves 1 tablespoon of dried oregano a few sprigs of fresh thyme 2 teaspoons of sugar 1/2 tsp dried chili from the grinder 3 tablespoons of red wine or 1 tablespoon of red wine vinegar 2 cans (total 800 g) cherry tomatoes salt, ground black pepper 350 g of pasta In addition 3 dl grated parmesan 1. Cut the red cabbage into thin strips. Peel and slice the onions. Peel and dice the carrot. Dice the celery. 2. Sauté the onions, carrot and celery in a large pan in oil for a few minutes. Add the cabbage and continue to stir-fry for about 5 minutes. 3. Add tomato puree and spices. Stir. Pour in wine or vinegar. Let the mixture boil and let the wine soak into the vegetables. 4. Invert the cans of cherry tomatoes into the pan. Crush some of the tomatoes with a spatula. Bring the mixture to a boil, reduce the heat to low and let Porista stir occasionally for at least 30 minutes. Taste. Add salt and pepper to taste. 5. Cook the pasta according to the instructions on the package at the end of cooking the sauce. 6. Combine sauce and pasta. Grate about 3 dl of parmesan with the fine blade of the grater. Mix 1 dl of grated Parmesan into the pasta and sauce. Serve the rest of the parmesan with the food.

cabbage, rice and egg are the basic ingredients of the Asian pittpannu, or fried rice. In the same way as the classic pittpannu is made from the potatoes of the previous day, the rice left over from the previous meal is used for the fried rice. The rice must be cold in the refrigerator so that it gets a crispy surface in the pan.

The fried rice is ready quickly, but the preliminary preparations, such as chopping, take some time. When it comes to cabbage, fried rice is flexible. Regular cabbage will work, as will Savoy cabbage or Chinese cabbage. You can also add other vegetables found in the fridge, even slightly wilted ones.

You can get a relaxed weekend meal from fried rice when you add a piece of smoked salmon on top. Pork and chicken breast also work with rice, and the vegetarian version is made from, for example, fried tempeh or tofu.

Fried rice with cabbage and salmon 4 servings Preparation time 25 minutes 4 eggs approx. 400 g of cabbage, Chinese or savoy cabbage 2 cloves of garlic 1 tablespoon grated ginger 8 dl of cold, cooked rice 1 dl peas 3 stalks of spring onion 300 g warm smoked salmon (4 tbsp sesame seeds) Sesame soy sauce 3 tablespoons of toasted sesame oil 3 tablespoons of soy 1 tablespoon of rice vinegar 2 teaspoons brown sugar (salt), ground white pepper For frying rapeseed oil 1. First make the sauce. Combine all ingredients together. Set the sauce aside. 2. Fry the eggs in a pan in oil. Put them on a plate to wait. 3. Shred the cabbage. Peel and slice the garlic. Sauté garlic, cabbage and ginger in a pan in oil, stirring, until the cabbage softens. Add rice. Continue frying until the rice is crispy and warm. 4. Add the peas to the pan. Let them warm up for a few minutes. Move the rice-vegetable mixture to the sides of the pan. Pour the sauce in the middle of the pan and let it boil. Mix the sauce with the fried rice. 5. Slice the spring onion stems. Serve rice with salmon, fried egg and spring onion. If desired, finish with sesame seeds. Tip! Add other vegetables, such as carrots, peppers, broccoli or zucchini. The salmon can be replaced with tofu, king prawn tails, grilled broiler or pulled pork.

Chow mein is food that looks modest but is delicious. It elicits a smile of approval from hungry eaters, as the hearty noodle dish has a mild taste and plenty of vegetables sink into it.

As with fried rice, you can also add some leftover vegetables to this dish, such as zucchini, broccoli and mushrooms. For example, chicken or tofu are suitable proteins.