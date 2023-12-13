Recipes | A food journalist tested the highly popular lasagna from the TV series and it deserves all the praise

The juju of the praised lasagna from the TV series can be found, among other things, in bacon-like pancetta and ricotta cheese.

Foodies let's spoil ourselves with TV series now. For example, in the eight-part Lessons in Chemistry series, lasagna plays a significant role, which oozes perfection.

The leading performer in the series is the talented chemist Elisabeth Zott (Brie Larson), whose career and research work are not progressing in a field dominated by men. The main character's only passion besides work is cooking, which he tackles with scientific seriousness and precision. Through twists and turns, this chemist ends up as the star of a TV cooking show.

So food is a central part of the series, and its recipes are mainly the chef Courtney McBroom handwriting.

Is it series lasagna worthy of all the hype? After testing the recipe a couple of times, I can say that it is.

The juju of this rich lasagna can be found in a few points. The preparation of delicious Bolognese begins by making a classic flavor base of onion, celery and carrot (mirepoix in French).

In addition to minced meat, Italian pancetta, similar to bacon, is fried between the sheets of lasagna.

The classic white sauce, or béchamel, is accompanied by fresh ricotta. This enriched béchamel balances the tomato bolognese and gives the lasagna a soft richness.

“ The pasta sheets are pre-boiled before they are placed in the pan.

In order to make the lasagna as succulent as possible, the pasta sheets are pre-boiled before they are laid out in the pan with the other ingredients. The pasta sheets release starch during cooking, which causes them to stick together, so it is recommended to cook them in small batches just before assembling the lasagna layers.

Although pre-cooking the pasta may seem tedious, this step should not be skipped. Dry pasta sheets require significantly more liquid to cook in the oven, and the risk is a dry lasagna.

Lessons in Chemistry is an AppleTV+ original series.

Lessons in Chemistry lasagna

8-10 servings

preparation time 2 h 30 min

Bolognese

1 carrot

1 onion

1 celery stalk

3 cloves of garlic

3 tablespoons of olive oil

2 tablespoons of butter

salt

1 teaspoon chili flakes

200 g of tomato puree

800 g ground beef (10% fat)

80 g thinly sliced ​​pancetta

2 ½ dl whole milk

2 ½ dl dry white wine

1 teaspoon dried oregano

Ricotta béchamel

70 g of butter

40 g wheat flour

7 ½ dl whole milk

1 teaspoon of salt

½ tsp nutmeg

250 g of ricotta cheese

In addition

butter the pan

16–20 lasagna sheets

200 g grated parmesan cheese

150 g grated mozzarella cheese

2 tablespoons of chopped parsley

1. Start by making the bolognese sauce. Peel the carrot and onion. Wash the celery stalks. Cut the carrot, onion and celery stalk into even, small cubes. Peel and mince the garlic cloves.

2. Heat the olive oil and butter in a large pot or frying pan. Add carrot, onion and celery stalks. Sauté on medium heat while turning for about 5 minutes. Season with salt.

3. Add chopped garlic and chili flakes to the vegetables and fry the mixture on medium heat for another minute.

4. Add the tomato puree to the vegetables and mix until smooth. Continue heating for about 3 minutes or until the color of the tomato paste turns dark red.

5. Add minced meat and pancetta to the pan. Brown for about 10 minutes until the meat is completely cooked.

6. Pour in the milk and white wine and bring to a boil. Add oregano. Allow the sauce to simmer on low heat under the lid for about 1½ hours, stirring occasionally.

7. Check the taste of the sauce and add salt if necessary.

8. Prepare the ricotta-béchamel while the bolognese is simmering. Melt the butter in a saucepan over low heat. Add the flour and cook over medium heat, stirring carefully for about a minute. Watch that the flour mixture does not start to brown.

9. Add the milk a few desi at a time, briskly mixing with a whisk, so that the flour mixture mixes with the milk evenly. Heat to near boiling point, then lower the heat and continue to cook, stirring, for about 5 minutes or until the sauce is thick. Season with salt and nutmeg. Cool for about 15 minutes. When the sauce has cooled, add the ricotta cheese and mix until smooth. Check the taste and add salt if necessary.

10. Remove the bolognese from the stove. Grate the parmesan and mozzarella.

11. Heat plenty of salted water in a large pot. Precook 3–4 lasagna sheets at a time for about 3 minutes. Then start assembling the lasagna. Grease a baking dish with a capacity of about 3 liters. Pour about 1 ½ deciliters of béchamel sauce into the bottom of the pan. Use tongs to lift the lasagna sheets out of the water and place them in the pan. Add 1 ½ deciliters of béchamel and ½ deciliter of bolognese on top of the pasta sheets. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese on top.

12. Repeat the layers 4 more times, so you get a total of 5 layers of lasagna. (Bolognese should be enough up to the fourth layer.)

13. Spread the rest of the béchamel sauce on the last layer of pasta sheets. Sprinkle the grated mozzarella and the rest of the Parmesan on top. Cook in the oven at 190 degrees for about 35-40 minutes, until the surface of the lasagna is beautifully golden brown and bubbly.

14. Let the lasagna cool for 15 minutes and finish with chopped parsley.