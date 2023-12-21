Recipes | A classic mushroom salad crowns the delicious bread on Christmas night

Mushroom salad is suitable for the Christmas table, as a filling for blinis, as an accompaniment to boiled potatoes, or even on top of Christmas night's delicious bread.

Mushroom salad is made from salted mushrooms, which often have to be soaked for several hours, so that due to preservation, the very salty mushrooms are diluted enough to be eaten.

Salt mushrooms are often a mixture of different forest mushrooms. The soaked mushrooms are chopped and mixed with sour cream or crème fraîche. Pepper, fresh dill and lemon juice are enough for seasoning. Chopped shallots are also added.

It is good to let the flavors of the mushroom salad settle for a while before serving it, remind the authors of the recipe Maija Puoskari and Minna Rautio-Pakaste.

Simple mushroom salad breads

4 servings

preparation time: soaking time + 20 min

3 dl of salted mushrooms

2 shallots

2 teaspoons of lemon juice

¼ pot of dill

2 dl sour cream or sour cream

¼ tsp black pepper

In addition

8 thin slices of rye bread or, for example, island bread

win

1. Soak the mushrooms in cold water for a couple of hours. Change the water occasionally if the mushrooms are very salty. Test the appropriate saltiness by tasting.

2. Squeeze the mushrooms dry and chop into small cubes.

3. Peel and chop the onions. Squeeze lemon juice. Chop the dill.

4. Combine all the mushroom salad ingredients in a bowl. Let the flavors settle in the fridge for at least 15 minutes.

5. Grease the rye breads and put plenty of mushroom salad on top.

Recipe: Maija Puoskari and Minna Rautio-Pakaste