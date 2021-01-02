Lucknowi Galawati Kabab Recipe: The new year has come, in such a situation, everyone wants to start this new journey of life in some special way, whether it is the way of living life or the matter of food and drink. One such special dish is named Lakhnavi Gilauti Kebab. The word Gilauti means dissolving in the mouth and these kebabs are like those which dissolve as soon as they enter the mouth. So, for what reason, let us know how people who are fond of eating kebabs can make this tasty recipe of Lucknowi Kebab by sitting at home.

Ingredients for making Lucknow Kebabs –

Minced mutton, raw papaya paste, onion paste, eggs, gram flour, salt, star anis, fennel, cloves, black pepper, cinnamon, red chili powder, nutmeg powder, roasted poppy poppy, green cardamom, black cardamom, ginger , Garlic

How to make Lucknow Kebab

To make Lucknowi kebab masala, firstly grind roasted poppy seeds, mace, black cardamom, cinnamon, green cardamom, garlic, ginger, cloves, black pepper, nutmeg, powder, red chili powder together. After this, add minced mutton to the paste of raw papaya and mix salt and spices made earlier.

After this, add onion paste golden egg and mix well. Now add gram flour and mix everything well using the hand. Now start shaping the gillouti kebab, fry in ghee till it turns golden on both sides. Serve the kebabs with chopped onion, lemon, chaat masala and chutney.