This is a recipe for velvety soft scrambled eggs from the HS archives.

When we were dating, my husband made this for me and I was sold: if you make such a delicious omelette, you must be a good guy. The reflection hit the spot.

Since then, scrambled eggs have been made several times. Nowadays, it is eaten in the evening instead of breakfast, when the child has gone to bed and feels like eating a slightly more special evening snack in peace.

When there is no crème fraîche in the fridge, we have mixed in Turkish yogurt. If there is no chives, we have eaten without. Works well!

The best thing is to scoop scrambled eggs on top of fresh bread.

A celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay's omelet jujuna is to constantly stir the egg mass. When you remove the frying pan from the heat, the eggs cannot overcook. Finally, the cooking is stopped with a dollop of cold crème fraîche or sour cream.

The end result is an incredibly velvety and luscious scrambled egg, whose loose texture should not scare you.