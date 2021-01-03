Street Style Onion Pakoda Recipe: Winter morning In the light of light rain, a plate full of crispy onion pakoras with hot tea is placed in front of anyone, so it really makes anyone’s mouth water. Onion dumplings are liked and made in most every Indian household. But many times people complain that their dumplings do not become crispy, so what is the delay today that tells you how to make street style crispy onion dumplings.

Ingredients for onion fritters

-2 onions-

-7 Bowl- Gram flour

-1½ tsp-red chili powder

-1 tablespoon-rice flour

-4 cups coriander leaves

-8 tsp asafoetida

Salt – salt

-½ cup-water

-2 tablespoon – for frying oil

Method of preparation of onion fritters

To make onion pakoras, first take two onions and cut the top and bottom of them. Now peel the onion and cut the top hard part of it. Now cut the onion in half and cut it into thin and long pieces.

Now take the chopped onion in a bowl and take out its layers. In the same bowl, now take gram flour and add red chili powder, rice flour, hing, salt and chopped coriander and mix everything well. Now add a little water to the bowl and make a thick batter.

Now heat oil in a pan. Mix two spoons of hot oil in this gram flour solution and mix it well. When the oil is hot, make pakoras one by one with the help of your hands and add them to the oil. After frying the pakoras on medium flame for 2 minutes, turn them over. Fry the fritters until it turns golden brown on both sides. Remove the pakoras from the oil and serve it hot.