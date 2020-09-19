Crispy Fry Brinjal Recipe: Sometimes due to short time, we want to make something that takes less time and is also tasty to eat. In such a place, you can make chopped brinjal masala instead of brinjal vegetable. Chopped crispy brinjals are liked by children and adults alike. Chopped Eggplant Recipe is a delicious side dish recipe. This recipe is very unique and delicious. So what is the delay, let us know how to make crispy crispy eggplants.

Ingredients for making Spicy Crispy Eggplant

-1-2 eggplants cut into pieces

-Beng oil to fry

-Besan to sprinkle on eggplant

Half a teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon chili powder mixed in gram flour

-Tasteful taste

-Chaat masala

How to make Spicy Crispy Eggplant-

To make a spicy crispy eggplant, firstly sprinkle the gram flour mixture over the eggplant and fry it in the hot oil till it becomes brown. Remove the fried eggplant on the absorbent paper and serve it by sprinkling mango and chaat masala.