Street Food Recipes: Many of us in the Coronacal must have missed street food a lot. One such recipe that is famous in street food is tandoori soya chap. This is a favorite recipe of chap lovers. Soya arc contains abundant amount of protein. The spices used when making it increase its taste manifold. So let’s know how to cook tandoori soya chap at home.

Ingredients for making Tandoori Soya chap –

-250 grams soya chaap

-3 tablespoons Hung Curd

-1 tbsp gram flour

-1 teaspoon chili powder

-1/2 tsp cumin powder

-1/2 tsp coriander powder

-1/2 tsp turmeric powder

-1/2 tsp black pepper powder

– 1/2 teaspoon ginger garlic paste

-1 tsp Tandoori Masala Powder

-1/2 tsp garam masala powder

-1 pinch red food color

-3 tablespoons butter

-2 teaspoons lemon juice

-1 teaspoon dry mango powder

-1/4 teaspoon chaat masala

-2 teaspoon oil

Salt according to taste

Method of preparation of tandoori soya chap

To make tandoori soya chap, first cut the soya chaap into small pieces. Now you have to use Hung Curd to make tandoori soya chap. Remember that all the curd water should be drained. Now add gram flour, red chilli powder, cumin powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, tandoori masala powder, garam masala, chaat masala, mango powder, ginger garlic paste and 1 teaspoon oil and mix well.

You can also add food color to these spices if you want. Now put soya chap and cottage cheese cubes in it and keep it in the fridge for 20-30 minutes. Now put butter and a little oil in a pan and heat it. Now cook chap and pieces of paneer in this oil for 5-7 minutes. Keep turning these pieces continuously.

They can be baked directly on the gas for a while to give a smokey flavor to the arc, by applying it on iron bars. Apply a little butter on these pieces before roasting. In 2 minutes, there will be a smokey flavor in your soya chaap. While serving, add chaat masala and a little lemon juice.