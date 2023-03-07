Monday, March 6, 2023, 7:49 p.m.





Ingredients: 1 kg of potatoes; 100 gr of bacon; 1 tablespoon of paprika; 1 bay leaf; Olive oil; Salt; 2 garlic cloves

Peel, wash and chop the potatoes and put them to cook in water with salt and the bay leaf. After 20 minutes, we removed from the heat, and drained. We put a splash of oil in a pan and fry the two minced garlic cloves. Remove from the heat, add the paprika and stir. Pour the potatoes over the pan. And from here, patiently, over low heat and with the handle of the mortar we are mashing the potatoes, leaving some whole pieces, until we achieve a rustic dough. We put a few drops of oil in another pan and fry the bacon in pieces. Pour over the potatoes the juguillo that has been left over from passing the bacon and mix well. Finally, we add the very crunchy pieces of bacon.