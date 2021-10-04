Ingredients: 250 gr of minced beef; 250 gr of minced pork; 50 gr of bacon; 2 spring onions; 150 gr of old bread crumbs; Milk; 1 red pepper; 1 grated tomato; 1 egg; Olive oil; Parsley; Salt; Pepper; Nutmeg; 1 glass of white wine; Flour; 1 lemon; Meat broth

In a bowl, mix the minced meats, the finely chopped bacon, the breadcrumbs, previously soaked in milk and drained, the parsley, the beaten egg, salt, pepper and nutmeg and the lemon zest. We let it rest in the fridge covered with plastic wrap. Meanwhile, we make a sauce in a pan or low casserole with the spring onions and the red pepper. Cut into a very fine julienne. When the vegetables are soft (about 30 minutes) add the white wine, raise the heat and let it reduce. Once this is done, add the grated tomato, lower it to a minimum and let it cook slowly, covered.

During this time we have formed the meatballs (rather large), battered in flour, browned well and put the oil to drain on a plate with a kitchen paddle. Once this is done, add the meatballs to the casserole, grate a little lemon peel, add the broth, without covering it, and let it cook for 35 minutes over low heat. If at this point the sauce is very hot, we go up to high heat to reduce it. They should be left with little thick sauce and very honeyed.