Crispy Tasty Bharwan Karela Recipe: Bitter gourd not only takes care of your taste but also your health. Diabetics are often advised to eat bitter gourd vegetables. Let’s try this weekend’s stuffed bitter gourd. On hearing the name of the stuffed bitter gourd, the aroma of aromatic spices falling in it starts to smell to the mind. Most people eat stuffed bitter gourd with great fervor. Stuffed bitter gourd is served with parantha or roti. So, of late, let’s know how to make stuffed bitter gourd.

Ingredients for making stuffed bitter gourd-

-6-8 bitter gourd

-1 tbsp salt

Ingredients to make Masala-

Salt according to taste

-1/2 tsp turmeric

-1/2 tsp ginger powder

-1 tbsp coriander powder

-1/2 tsp red chilli powder

-1 tsp cumin seeds

-1/8 tsp asafoetida

1 tsp fennel seeds roasted

1 tsp fenugreek seeds roasted

-2 tbsp mustard oil

How to make stuffed bitter gourd

To make stuffed bitter gourd, first peel off the top layer of bitter gourd and cut it into long pieces. Now put a big spoon of salt on the bitter gourd and keep it aside for half an hour. After half an hour squeeze the bitter gourd, doing so will remove the bitterness of bitter gourd.

After this, mix all the ingredients of the spice together and fill it inside the bitter gourd. Heat the oil in a pan and put the stuffed bitter gourd in it. Now cook the bitter gourds on high flame for a while. Cover the pan and leave it on low heat, which will make the bitter gourds soft and the stuffed vegetables will be cooked well. Your stuffed bitter gourds are ready, serve them with roti or paratha.