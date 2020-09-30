Crispy Chicken Pakoda: Whenever there is talk of Indian snacks, there is definitely a mention of pakoras with a cup of tea. You may have eaten many types of dumplings, but today we are going to tell you how chicken dumplings are made. Chicken dumplings are a great starter for every type of party, as well as a good snack for evening tea. So what is the delay, let us know how to make crispy chicken dumplings.

Ingredients for making Chicken Dumplings

-1/2 t spoon chicken boneless

-Custom salt

-1 tsp ginger garlic paste

-2 cups gram flour

-1 tsp chili flakes

-1 teaspoon ground cumin seeds

-1 teaspoon ground coriander seeds

-1 tsp chicken powder

-1 tsp mango powder

-2 tsp pomegranate

-A pinch Baking Soda

-2 tbsp chopped coriander leaves

-2 tablespoons peppermint chopped

-8 tbsp oil

Easy way to make Chicken Dumplings

To make chicken dumplings, firstly place the chicken in salt and ginger-garlic paste and keep aside to marinate for 10 minutes. Now mix all the ingredients in another bowl and prepare a good batter with the help of water. Now dip the chicken pieces in the batter and deep fry them in oil. Your hot chicken pakoras are ready, serve them with evening tea and green chutney.