There's no need to be afraid of this strudel with red cabbage and carrots: thanks to the frozen puff pastry, it's ready quickly. And with the creamy sauce, everyone is guaranteed to enjoy it. The column Katrin cooks.

II initially had a lot of respect for this recipe, which I found in the book “Gartengold” by Michaela Titz. I thought it would be complicated to make a strudel yourself. But with frozen puff pastry it's easy and quick. And is really an elegant way to hide vegetables from vegetable haters.

You can use the same principle to process any steamed vegetables or leftover steamed vegetables. Just make sure it's dry when you add it to the dough. And it shouldn't be warm anymore, otherwise the dough will get holes when rolled up or stick to the baking paper.