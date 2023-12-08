Plouezoc’h, Plougasnou, Ploubezre, Plouzélambre – how are you supposed to find your destination with these gibberish Breton place names without a navigation system in your car? Luckily, everywhere in the area you can find Kouign-amann, the extremely delicious and extremely rich butter cake with a salty caramel crust, from Breton “kouign” (cake) and “amann” (butter). Every boulangerie, every weekly market and every café in western Brittany offers this regional specialty; there is no way around it.

The Kouign-amann is said to have been created in 1865 in the city of Douarnenez, according to legend from a failed bread dough. In order to use it after all, the baker saved the dough with plenty of butter and sugar. Today the cake is a flatbread made from brioche dough, which is rolled into a puff pastry with layers of salted butter and sugar. When baking, the butter-sugar mixture penetrates the layers of dough, forming a wonderful salty caramel crust on and around the cake.

If the flatbread is wrapped in a roll of dough and cut into slices, it produces many palm-sized pastries. The production requires some practice and skill, which can be seen in the masterful examples in French stores. But enjoyment is guaranteed in any case.



The Kouign-amann can be found in every boulangerie in Brittany.

Ingredients

250 g flour approx.

150 ml water

½ tsp salt 5 g fresh yeast

200g sugar

200 g salted butter a little whole milk for brushing baking paper, a round baking pan (approx. 24 cm), rolling pin

Dissolve the yeast in the lukewarm water and gradually sift in the flour. Start by working with the whisk. When the dough becomes firmer, knead it with your hands, adding salt at the end. It should be soft and elastic and have a good bond. Form a ball of dough and let it rise, covered, for an hour. Then pull the dough in all directions, form a ball again and let it rise again. If I have the time, I prefer to leave the floured dough to rise overnight in a plastic bag in the refrigerator.







In the meantime, take the cold salted butter between two sheets of baking paper, beat it with the rolling pin into a rectangular plate about A5 size and place it in the fridge.



Preparing Kouign-amann requires some skill.

Roll out the dough into an elongated rectangle about 20cm wide and sprinkle half the sugar on top. The edges should remain free. Place the cold butter plate in the middle and sprinkle it with the rest of the sugar. Now fold the top third of the dough over the center of the dough toward you and fold the bottom third away from you over the center seam. Tap the edges and the resulting seam with the wood and turn the package 90 degrees.

Repeat the process by rolling out the dough package again into an elongated rectangle, folding the lower and upper thirds in towards the middle, tapping the edges and seam into place and turning it again by 90 degrees to form the last so-called tour. It is advisable to cool the dough packet for a good 30 minutes between rounds. The layers, which become thinner as you fold, could crack in places and the butter-sugar mixture, which has now become soft, could spill out. That wouldn’t be a catastrophe – but working cleanly will produce a more attractive result in the end.

After the last tour, roll the package into a round flat cake, fold the edges towards the middle and place it with the seams down in the form that you have previously greased lightly (for adhesion) and into which you have pressed baking paper , also in the corners. The flatbread should fill the shape. Let the dough rest covered again and then score it in a diamond shape with a knife and brush it with the milk. Bake in the oven at 180 degrees for about 45 minutes. Make sure the surface browns nicely, but doesn’t get too dark. If so, cover with aluminum foil.

During the baking process, the dough rises a little and the boiling, sweetened butter collects on the edges and in the crevices, which forms the wonderful salted caramel crust as the baking process progresses. The Kouign-amann fits on every coffee table and also as a pastry in between. A cold, sparkling Breton cider is also an excellent companion.