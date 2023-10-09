Quick, very tasty and also extremely visually appealing: these sweet potato wedges are great, especially when you have guests over.

EYou probably can’t imagine life without sweet potatoes. Me neither. And they’re healthy too: They were developed in 2019 by the American non-profit organization Center for Science in the Public Interest Declared the healthiest vegetable in the world due to their antioxidant effects (keywords cancer, arteriosclerosis, rheumatism, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, high blood pressure and diabetes).

Since then, the sweet potato has been on a triumphant march through modern German cuisine in the form of soup or fries. The wedges presented here are addictive and are also a quick, sophisticated and visually extremely appealing recipe that I found in Yotam Ottolenghi’s cookbook “Enjoyable Vegetarian”.