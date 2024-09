See biography

Andoni Luis Aduriz (San Sebastián, 1971) is an internationally renowned chef who has been the head of the two-Michelin-starred Mugaritz restaurant in Errenteria since 1998. A communicator and educator, he has been collaborating with ‘El País Semanal’ since 2013, where he shares his unique vision of gastronomy and his interdisciplinary and critical approach.