The case Sancho He monopolized media attention in Spain a year and a half ago. The tragic murder of the Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta In Thailand in August 2023 at the hands of Daniel Sancho shocked the entire country.

The 29 -year -old then, son of actor Rodolfo Sancho and Silvia Bronchalo, confessed to having dismembered Arrieta’s body, although his defense argued that death was accidental and not premeditated. However, the provincial court of Koh Samui condemned Sancho to life imprisonment and ruled out the death penalty for the collaboration of Spanish during the investigation.

This Monday, February 23and while Daniel Sancho is serving a sentence in the prison of Surat Thani, arrives ‘Recipe for murder’a docuserie that will delve into the media crime and provide new testimonies that intend to contribute light to the case. “This is the true story,” anticipates the production trailer.

‘Recipe for murder’ can be seen from today in Skyshowtime and is composed of a total of Five episodes 30 minutes each. The first three will see the light this Monday, while the next ones will come out weekly on the streaming platform.









Unpublished testimonies and the whole truth about the Sancho case

‘Recipe for murder’ is directed by the documentary filmmaker José Gómez (’11m: Terror in Madrid’) and Narra The violent death of Arrieta in Thailand at the hands of Sancho, in addition to the subsequent investigation and role of the Thai judicial system, the media and even the audience itself, as reported by Skyshowtime.

The platform insists that, despite the media coverage that was carried out on the trial, “there is still mysteries about the nature of the relationship between Arrieta and Sancho.” In this way, the docuserie promises to explore «The truth is that he hides not only of his relationshipbut also of the double life taken by each of them ».

‘Recipe for a crime’ includes Interviews with more than 50 collaborators from Spain, Colombia and Thailand. Among them are Arrieta’s family, including his parents, his sister, his nephew and other close relatives and friends.

In addition, the docuserie has the participation of personalities close to the investigation of the case. An example is SuroCate Hakparnbetter known as Big Joke, general of the Royal Thai police and first person who attributed the arrest of Sancho. It also collaborates Metapon Suwancharenlawyer for the Arrieta family in Thailand, or Chawit Lohitvisettranslator present during the confession of Rodolfo Sancho’s son.

Edwin Arrieta’s parents in ‘Recipe for Murder’



Skyshowtime





On the other hand, the Docuserie will have interviews with Spanish journalists and Experts in Criminology and Forensic Psychologyas well as lawyers, including Beatriz Uriarte, one of the Spanish lawyers of the Arrieta family, and Luis Gerez, Sancho’s lawyer who represented him in an previous incident.

‘Recipe for murder’ is not the first docuserie that is made about the murder of Edwin Arrieta for streaming platforms. Before the celebration of the trial, Max premiered the first episodes of ‘The Sancho case’a True crime produced by quartz productions and with the direction of Marga Luis that followed carefully the celebration of the entire process.