In July, Tashea Channell Younge, a private chef and caterer from New York, flew to Los Angeles, all expenses paid, to prepare a private dinner in a luxury kitchen for 15 people. She then cooked for Noah Brown, a National Football League player, and some teammates. Later that month, she returned to New York for a private candlelit dinner on the waterfront, overlooking the Empire State Building.

The settings were glamorous. The pay was too. In one month, Younge, 27, earned more than $12,800. She documented it all on TikTok.

A new chapter in the era of celebrity food is unfolding online as many more cooks embark on careers as private chefs and publicize the perks of the job. Those details used to be completely private.

But recently, on TikTok and Instagram, many chefs have begun to embrace the catering and influencer worlds by sharing videos of their lives as private chefs, hopping between luxury destinations or living rent-free in guesthouses.

The money is good and there is a lot of creative freedom. But the videos don’t always show how lonely the job can be.

Reilly Meehan has worked full-time as a family private chef since 2021, splitting his time between Phoenix, Arizona and Southampton, New York. He said he earns 40 percent more than he did cooking at a private club in San Francisco, and now he also receives full benefits.

Those who earn higher incomes in the US can earn between 200,000 and 300,000 dollars annually, plus benefits and bonuses.

But headaches are real too. Many clients have strict dietary rules and others invite friends last minute.

“It’s hard for me to say no,” said Ashley Cunningham, 27, who has worked for a handful of National Basketball Association players. “Because I feel like it’s like my job to make sure they’re happy.”

And many chefs said customers expect them to show up at short notice. Tejas Jhaveri, 25, a private chef from Oahu, Hawaii, received a text one night asking him to cater an event the next day, with just a few hours to plan, shop and cook. “They become like family friends, but at the same time they are your bosses,” he said.

Rob Li, 26, has his own summer apartment as a chef at a billionaire’s compound in New York’s Hamptons. But life on the island can be too quiet: He sometimes spends all night on FaceTime with friends who are together in New York City. “It’s just me and him,” he said of his middle-aged client, adding, “We don’t talk or interact much because of the huge age difference.”

Meehan, 32, travels without her husband and dog over the summer to work at her client’s home in the Hamptons, where she has been posting videos. “Those days when it’s just me in the house, psychologically it’s not easy,” she said.

Younge has missed many birthdays and her friends no longer ask her out.

“I feel like I know a lot of people, but I don’t have a lot of friends, and that’s fine with me,” he said, adding: “I got into a lot of arguments. I have been cursed so many times. And I can’t say anything more than ‘I’m sorry.'”

By: Amelia Nierenberg