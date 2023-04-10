An auction by the Federal Revenue that starts accepting proposals on Monday (10) has some good opportunities for those looking for used cars at attractive prices. There are 144 lots in total, with different vehicles, including passenger cars, SUVs and trucks, but there are also several lots with cell phones and computer accessories.

Among the vehicles, one of the highlights is a Volkswagen T-Cross 2019/2020 with a starting price of R$ 50,000. According to the Fipe table, this model has a current value of over R$ 100,000. It is worth mentioning, however, that it presents damage to the internal bodywork.

+ Revenue holds an electronic auction with bids starting at R$200; see lots

Another highlight is a 2017 Volkwagen Jetta with a starting price of R$40,000. According to Fipe, the current price of this model is around R$ 85 thousand (depending on the specific version). The Revenue does not mention any malfunction or problem in relation to this batch.

A Renault Kwid Intense 2021/2022 is also available for bids, with an initial price of R$ 20 thousand, while the value in the Fipe table is around R$ 57 thousand. There is also no record of problems or breakdowns.

Although it is held in Ribeirão Preto (SP), it is possible to make proposals through Revenue website for this auction. For this, however, in the case of Legal Entities, it is necessary to be regularly registered with the CNPJ and, in the case of Individuals, it is necessary to be over 18 years of age or emancipated, have a CPF and be duly qualified to participate, according to the requirements detailed in the public notice ( also available on the auction website).