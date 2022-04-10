It is very unpleasant, a sensation of acidity and burning that rises in your throat ». Ignacio Hernando is 58 years old and thus describes the heartburn that he endures many nights and that forces him to get out of bed. “I have a glass of milk and it calms me down a bit, but as soon as I lie down, it comes back,” he says. The symptoms suffered by this engineer from Madrid are very common: they affect one in ten people, who suffer them at least once a week, according to data from the Basque Center for the Digestive System.

The reason? When we swallow, food passes through the throat and esophagus into the stomach. A muscle called the ‘lower esophageal sphincter’ controls the opening between the esophagus and the stomach and it remains closed except when swallowing. If that muscle can’t close, the acidic contents of the stomach back up into the esophagus, which is known as reflux. And it is what causes the sensation of acidity and burning.

This ailment is more frequent with advancing age, but it also affects young people. There are risk factors. “Obesity and alcohol consumption favor the appearance of this disorder,” says Dr. Mar Calvo, a specialist in the Digestive System of the IMQ. Tobacco is another trigger, as it causes the esophageal sphincter to relax.

It causes complications beyond the burning sensation. “It has other effects such as regurgitation, dysphagia (difficulty swallowing), vomiting, anemia, asthma, snoring, erosions or cough,” explains Pedro De María, a member of the Spanish Digestive System Foundation. In some cases, non-burning chest pain is also felt, “which can be confused with a heart attack,” adds the specialist. “Most patients with gastroesophageal reflux suffer from mild symptoms repeatedly, do not consult a doctor, self-medicate and suffer from the disease silently.” For this reason, it is considered an ‘iceberg disease’, that is, only a small part of those affected are diagnosed.

In addition, this digestive disorder can cause more serious complications, “such as irritation and wounds in the esophagus” and become “a risk factor for developing cancer,” warns Dr. Mar Calvo.

FOODS THAT PROMOTE HEARTBURN



The Basque Digestive System Center has drawn up a list of foods and drinks to avoid because they promote heartburn: fats, sweets, chocolate, onions, hot spices, excessive use of tea and coffee, carbonated drinks, citrus fruits and alcohol . “It’s not that everyone feels bad about everyone. Each person who suffers from this ailment is affected more by one type of food than another and, therefore, they should check their reactions to food intake to avoid those that are more harmful, “highlights a Consumer report on prevention measures .

If we want digestion without that unpleasant burning sensation, it is important not only to take care of the food we eat, but also to modify general habits. “Eat slowly, consume more fresh fruit and vegetables, grilled fish, chicken and turkey meat, rice and pasta; and not seasoning the dishes with sauces or vinegars”, are other recommendations provided by the Spanish Foundation for the Digestive System.

30% of people have heartburn monthly. One in ten experience symptoms once a week. And many pregnant women suffer from heartburn on a daily basis.



16% of those affected by heartburn develop more serious complications, such as irritation or inflammation of the esophagus and ulcers. In some cases, it is a risk factor for developing cancer.



HABITS THAT FACILITATE GOOD DIGESTION



It is essential “not to have copious or very late dinners at night. Ideally, let three hours pass, at least, from when we have dinner until we go to bed, ”explains the IMQ specialist. For this reason, it is more advisable to make five intakes throughout the day, so that they are lighter. And we must avoid putting ourselves in a horizontal position after lunch and dinner. “If we take a nap, it is better to lie down sitting down so that the chest is higher than the abdomen.”

Quitting smoking and losing weight –obesity increases pressure in the abdomen– is also part of this ‘recipe’ to combat heartburn, says Dr. Calvo. Another practical tip: do not wear clothes that are tight around the waist, as it puts pressure on the stomach and hinders digestion. Physical exercise is beneficial but you should avoid doing sit-ups or adopting strange postures right after eating.

Any effective trick? Chewing sugar-free gum, as it promotes the secretion of saliva and thus facilitates the washing of acid in the esophagus, says the Consumer study.