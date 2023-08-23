Surprise: Italy is in fourth place among the countries where it costs the most to charge an electric car. According to research conducted by Switcher.ie – one of Ireland’s leading independent comparison sites – the top three most expensive countries are instead Denmark, Belgium and the Czech Republic.
Costs on the rise
Using the latest data from Eurostat, Switcher first found that at the end of 2022 in the EU the average charging costs for a 100km journey were increased by 21% compared to the first semester. In Italy the increase was slightly smallerby 18%.
The ranking
So let’s see which are the 10 most expensive European countries to recharge your car.
1. Denmark
Average cost for a top-up: €36.17
Average cost per 100 km: €10.53
2. Belgium
Average cost for a top-up: €27.66
Average cost per 100 km: €8.05
3. Czech Republic
Average cost for a top-up: €23.68
Average cost per 100 km: €6.90
4. Italy
Average cost for a top-up: €22.43
Average cost per 100 km: €6.53
5. Romania
Average cost for a top-up: €21.01
Average cost per 100 km: €6.12
6. Germany
Average cost for a top-up: €20.68
Average cost per 100 km: €6.02
7. Spain
Average cost for a top-up: €20.64
Average cost per 100 km: €6.01
8. Cyprus
Average cost for a top-up: €20.09
Average cost per 100 km: €5.85
9. Ireland
Average cost for a top-up: €16.63
Average cost per 100 km: €4.87
10. Latvia
Average cost for a top-up: €18.43
Average cost per 100 km: €5.37
Instead, let’s see which are the countries where it costs less to recharge an electric car …
1. Kosovo
Average cost for a top-up: €3.92
Average cost per 100 km: €1.14
2. Georgia
Average cost for a top-up: €5.21
Average cost per 100 km: €1.52
3. Serbia
Average cost for a top-up: €5.35
Average cost per 100 km: €1.56
4. Bosnia and Herzegovina
Average cost for a refill: €5.50
Average cost per 100 km: €1.60
5. Albania
Average cost for a top-up: €6.01
Average cost per 100km: €1.75
6. Montenegro
Average cost for a refill: €6.05
Average cost per 100 km: €1.76
7. North Macedonia
Average cost for a refill: €6.35
Average cost per 100 km: €1.85
8. Hungary
Average cost for a refill: €6.68
Average cost per 100 km: €1.94
9. Bulgaria
Average cost for a top-up: €7.07
Average cost per 100 km: €2.06
10.Malta
Average cost for a refill: €7.87
Average cost per 100 km: €2.29
