Surprise: Italy is in fourth place among the countries where it costs the most to charge an electric car. According to research conducted by Switcher.ie – one of Ireland’s leading independent comparison sites – the top three most expensive countries are instead Denmark, Belgium and the Czech Republic.

Costs on the rise

Using the latest data from Eurostat, Switcher first found that at the end of 2022 in the EU the average charging costs for a 100km journey were increased by 21% compared to the first semester. In Italy the increase was slightly smallerby 18%.

The ranking

So let’s see which are the 10 most expensive European countries to recharge your car.

1. Denmark

Average cost for a top-up: €36.17

Average cost per 100 km: €10.53

2. Belgium

Average cost for a top-up: €27.66

Average cost per 100 km: €8.05

3. Czech Republic

Average cost for a top-up: €23.68

Average cost per 100 km: €6.90

4. Italy

Average cost for a top-up: €22.43

Average cost per 100 km: €6.53

5. Romania

Average cost for a top-up: €21.01

Average cost per 100 km: €6.12

6. Germany

Average cost for a top-up: €20.68

Average cost per 100 km: €6.02

7. Spain

Average cost for a top-up: €20.64

Average cost per 100 km: €6.01

8. Cyprus

Average cost for a top-up: €20.09

Average cost per 100 km: €5.85

9. Ireland

Average cost for a top-up: €16.63

Average cost per 100 km: €4.87

10. Latvia

Average cost for a top-up: €18.43

Average cost per 100 km: €5.37

Instead, let’s see which are the countries where it costs less to recharge an electric car …

1. Kosovo

Average cost for a top-up: €3.92

Average cost per 100 km: €1.14

2. Georgia

Average cost for a top-up: €5.21

Average cost per 100 km: €1.52

3. Serbia

Average cost for a top-up: €5.35

Average cost per 100 km: €1.56

4. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Average cost for a refill: €5.50

Average cost per 100 km: €1.60

5. Albania

Average cost for a top-up: €6.01

Average cost per 100km: €1.75

6. Montenegro

Average cost for a refill: €6.05

Average cost per 100 km: €1.76

7. North Macedonia

Average cost for a refill: €6.35

Average cost per 100 km: €1.85

8. Hungary

Average cost for a refill: €6.68

Average cost per 100 km: €1.94

9. Bulgaria

Average cost for a top-up: €7.07

Average cost per 100 km: €2.06

10.Malta

Average cost for a refill: €7.87

Average cost per 100 km: €2.29