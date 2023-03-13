who drives aelectric car or plug-in hybrid of the brand Renault can download the freePlug Inn appwhich puts them in contact with i owners of private charging points. The service was born in France in the Plug Inn communitywith the aim of coping without charging anxiety i long trips.

Electricity recharge from a private column

Plug Inn is based on a model intended to facilitate contact between thousands of individuals with complementary expectations. Owners of private charging points, especially those installed at home, they will be able to offer motorists to come and recharge their vehicle on their own infrastructure.

In France, with the Renault Plug-Inn App, it is also possible to top up by private individuals

This App, open to all, allows you to locate and book charging points available from private individuals regardless of the type of infrastructure (reinforced socket, 3.7 kW, 7.4 kW, 11 kW charging point, etc.) or the make of the vehicle.

Charging cost at private individuals

The cost of charging at private columns is established by the owner of the infrastructure, with Renault recommending the price €4.50/hour. App is free to download at App Store And Google Play

How to recharge your car with the Renault Plug-Inn app

The amounts will then be paid to him monthly. The functions of the App provide for electric vehicle drivers free registration, geolocation and booking of charging points, charging planning, secure payment. A function shows activity to do while charging e surrounding places to visitappropriately indicated by the owners of the charging infrastructures and geolocated by the App.

The Renault Plug-Inn app is free on App Store And Google Play

The App shows infrastructure owners a simulator for estimating earnings and integrates a booking system to easily manage requests according to availability and another to follow revenue statistics accumulated and on the use of the service.

