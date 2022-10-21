Stock exchanges, departure in net decline for the EU squares. The price of gas collapses

After the mini rally, the European stock exchanges start down sharply in the wake of bears in Asia and yesterday’s negative Wall Street close. Investors are worried about the prospects of recession, accentuated by the imminent new rate hike by central banks to counter high inflation. In particular, the focus is on Great Britain, in the midst of the political turmoil after the resignation of Liz Truss, and after the new negative macroeconomic data which shows a drop in consumption in September beyond expectations.

Attention is also focused on Italy, where today the Head of State concludes the round of consultations by receiving at the Quirinale the center-right delegation, winner of the elections. In the afternoon, the assignment is expected. In Milan, the Ftse Mib is down by 0.95% to 21,490 points. The British Ftse100 lost 0.5% to 6,896.35 points while the Frankfurt Dax lost 1% to 12,627.88 points and the Paris Cac 40 fell by 1. , 2% at 6.009.70 points.

The drop in the price of gas after the agreement reached at the European Council. Contracts at the Ttf in Amsterdam, the European reference hub, are traded at 114.50 euros per megawatt hour, down by about 10%. After almost twelve hours of negotiation since the summit of the heads of state and government, a “full and clear” mandate has come to the European Commission to take “concrete decisions” on the price cap to the TTF.

Subscribe to the newsletter

