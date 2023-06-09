At the end of May, Germany’s Federal Statistical Office confirmed that the country, the fourth largest economy in the world and the largest in Europe, had officially entered a recession, accumulating two consecutive quarters of economic contraction (the last of 2022 and the first of this year).

This retraction puts pressure on Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition, which has governed the country since 2021, and makes the rest of the European Union hold its breath – as its “engine” is stalling.

Data from the Federal Department of Statistics show that inflation exerted a great influence on the contraction of GDP: close to 9% at the interannual level between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023, it forced a reduction in household and government spending.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck argued that the country’s high dependence on Russian energy exports and attempts to replace them, in retaliation for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, also contributed to the economic contraction.

“They ended up settling with this situation [dependência do gás russo]. Now they are back to using coal, which goes against the whole idea of ​​sustainable fuels. But they have been looking for partnerships, which is interesting for Brazil, where we have an abundance of raw materials and perhaps just lack investment to increase production, in other types of biofuels. Germany is going to need to diversify this supply agenda”, highlighted Ana Flávia Pigozzo, professor of the international business course at the Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná (PUC-PR), in an interview with People’s Gazette.

The moment of instability begins to take its toll on Scholz and his allies. A recent survey carried out by the institute infratest-dimap showed that the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD, in its German acronym) reached an 18% voter preference index, tying with the Social Democratic Party (SPD) of the current chancellor, who governs the country in coalition with the Green (15% preference) and Free Democrat (FDP, with 7%) parties.

The centre-right bloc of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Christian Social Union in Bavaria (CSU), led by former Chancellor Angela Merkel (2005-2021), came in at 29%. Another poll showed that around 40% of Germans believe Scholz’s coalition, also frayed by internal disagreements, will fall apart before the end of the regular legislative period in 2025.

“Recession always has a political cost, whoever is governing ends up suffering. And if we go back a little, in the Merkel period, the war in Syria, all the migration of refugees that Germany received, it’s not something that is talked about so much in the media today, but it continues to happen, and add to that [efeitos da] Covid-19 and the war in Ukraine, there is a lot of information and there is certainly political wear and tear,” said Pigozzo.

European voltage

For Europe’s neighbours, Germany’s economic downturn is of great concern. Germany accounts for about 25% of the EU’s GDP and is the largest trading partner for more than half of the 27 countries in the bloc.

“In addition to cyclical factors [inflação na Alemanha e

expectativa de menor crescimento dos Estados Unidos]the ongoing war in Ukraine, demographic changes and the current energy transition will structurally weigh on the German economy in the coming years,” said Carsten Brzeski, economist at ING bank, to the American newspaper Politico.

To mitigate climate change, Germany has been emphasizing reducing carbon emissions, but has been banging its head in this transition – a problem accentuated by the need to seek alternatives to Russian gas.

The country in April closed its last three nuclear power plants, non-renewable but clean energy, and started using more coal since last year. A recent Bloomberg report found that Germany, with a relatively small coastline and lack of sun, installed about 10 gigawatts of wind and solar capacity in 2022, just half the pace needed to meet the climate targets it has set.

The country is looking to build infrastructure to import hydrogen (from countries like Australia, Canada and Saudi Arabia), but the use of this technology has never been tested on such a large scale, the US agency said.

Bloomberg pointed out that other obstacles to German economic recovery are excessive bureaucracy, levels of investment and higher education lower than in other rich countries (no German university appeared among the top 25 in the world in the latest ranking by the British magazine Times Higher Education) and ageing population.

“No major industrialized economy has ever had the very foundation of its competitiveness and resilience so systematically challenged by pressures exerted by social, environmental and regulatory changes,” underlined a recent report by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Finding a solution to this puzzle is not just essential for Scholz’s political survival – it is also for the European and world economy.