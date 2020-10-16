The top ZF boss Wolf-Henning Scheider announces what is now important: “We will continue to limit expenditure, adapt personnel capacities to the level of sales and invest in a very targeted manner.” In order to reduce excess capacities, that is, to cut jobs in a socially acceptable manner, ZF is creating attractive Opportunities, for example in terms of severance payments or partial retirement

At Electrostar, agile teams work on solutions

The Corona crisis is also making it difficult for smaller companies. The company produces in Ebersbach an der Fils Electrostar With around 180 employees, for example, hand dryers, as we know them from public toilets, as well as industrial vacuum cleaners and hand sweepers. Sales slumped in the first half of the year – by almost a fifth for hand sweepers. What helps the medium-sized company to get through the crisis: an “agile” company organization.

“Agility” means that a company can react particularly flexibly to unforeseen events and new requirements (more on this: aktiv-online.de/agil). At Electrostar, everyone, regardless of whether they are workers, team leaders or managers, takes on more responsibility in order to master the specific problems of this crisis.

The company has the problem, for example, that the demand fluctuates strongly. The new solution: a cross-departmental team “delivery security”. The colleagues involved check whether all parts are delivered on time and whether capacities in production need to be adjusted at short notice. Another team, “Employee Health”, takes care of the organization of everyday work under pandemic conditions.

Company boss Roman Gorovoy states: “Today we think and act much faster and more agile than a few years ago.” That can make the medium-sized company more crisis-proof – just like the merger with Haaga Kehrsysteme, which both companies sealed in September. They both belonged to the Algo group before and worked closely together. The merger opens up a broader product range, more flexibility – and hopefully growth. With the same aim, Electrostar recently entered into a strategic partnership with the cleaning equipment manufacturer Producteers.

Groz-Beckert is investing despite the poor economic situation

Also at Groz-Beckert the crisis is reflected in Albstadt. Sales had already declined by 10 percent in 2019, and in the first half of 2020 it slumped again by more than 15 percent. But the traditional company, founded in 1852, is still investing heavily in the future: A huge new production building is being built at the headquarters, where around 2,300 people work. The company is thus creating the conditions for future production using the most modern methods – on a total area of ​​more than six soccer fields.

Hans-Jürgen Haug, spokesman for the management, explains: “Despite the numerous challenges facing the global economy and thus Groz-Beckert, we have decided to start construction in 2020.” The project is more than a pure one Building investment, he emphasizes: “Rather, we are making a clear commitment to our location and thus actively shaping the future of the company in Albstadt.”