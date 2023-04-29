The authority said that the country’s economy likely contracted by an estimated 3.02 percent year-on-year from January to March 2023.

During the last quarter of last year, Taiwan’s GDP shrank by 0.41 percent.

The data shows that despite Taiwan’s resumption of international travel and business after the Corona epidemic, it is still suffering from a decline in demand for technological products, in light of the global economic crises.

The contraction in the first quarter of the year was about twice as bad as expected, as preliminary expectations indicated that the Taiwan economy would contract by a rate ranging between 1.20 and 1.25 percent.

The Census Bureau said the island’s exports had been hit hard by pressure from global inflation, rising interest rates, and weak demand in general.

The data showed that the country’s exports of goods and services shrank by 10.86 percent.

The government had said earlier that it expected the country’s economy to grow during the whole year 2023 by 2.12 percent, which is the lowest rate in about 8 years, and the expected rate is less than the growth rate recorded for 2022, which amounted to 2.45 percent.