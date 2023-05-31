Recession | Finland’s economic growth figures were checked clearly downwards – “Cold shower”

Despite the weaker GDP figures, the recession seems to have ended.

Finland the gross domestic product (gdp) for January-March has been refined downwards.

According to the preliminary data announced by Statistics Finland on Wednesday, the gross domestic product grew by 0.2 percent in January-March from the previous quarter.

According to the previously announced quick forecast, the reading would have been 1.1 percent.

Investments clearly decreased. The volumes of exports and private consumption remained at the level of the previous quarter.

On Twitter, Chief Economist of Municipal Finance Timo Vesala describes the published figures as a cold shower.

“The economy did not grow nearly as much as the preliminary data,” Vesala writes.

Chief Economist of the Central Chamber of Commerce Jukka Appelqvist rate as well on Twitterthat the forecast of 1.1 percent growth was “a little too good to be true”.

The quick advance is based on the production data of the industries, but the detailed figures also include how, for example, exports and investments have developed. The case is opened by the chief actuary Samu Hakala From Statistics Finland.

Annually gross national product decreased. In January-March, gross domestic product adjusted for working days was 0.3 percent lower than a year earlier.

The Central Chamber of Commerce’s Appelqvist considers the detailed figures to be more credible than preliminary data.

“The estimate of the economic development was significantly revised downwards, which fits better with the prevailing interpretation of the state of the Finnish economy. The previously announced growth figures were suspiciously high. There is no boom going on now,” writes Appelqvist in his comment.

Despite the weaker numbers than previously estimated, the recessionary period seems to have been interrupted at least momentarily. In the second half of last year, Finland experienced a slight period of recession, when total production shrank in two consecutive quarters.