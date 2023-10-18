Reception victims | When Hanna Kosonen saw a picture of a smiling Vastaamo suspect, she became enraged – “I felt like attacking”

The data breach at the front office continues to affect the lives of many victims.

Wednesday is an important day for many of the victims of Vastaamo’s data breach, when prosecutors announce the likely charges and what will happen next.

Many interested parties, i.e. the victims, are now waiting for information on what to expect from the trial, which may start in November. Many people are still affected by the incident.

One of them is from Helsinki Hanna Kosonen, 57, who visited Vastamo for therapy a few times. There was a situation in his life at the time that required getting used to and learning something new. He says that by chance he checked his old email address at the end of October 2020, and there was a nasty surprise there: a blackmail message.

“Yes, it stopped. I immediately started to think about what information the Reception Center has about me. The first thing that struck me was rage and I demanded answers. For example, I got the CEO on the phone. I knew all along that there was no very incriminating information about me. It was a relief,” says Kosonen.

He says more that he was worried about people of the same skein whose life secrets leaked onto the Internet. He says he fears that the situation may have even led to the loss of human life.

Then the photos of the suspected perpetrator became public.

“In the pictures, the guy was grinning. I got aggressive and almost wanted to attack,” he says.

Of the victims position has not been good for him in the whole situation and its aftercare.

“The treatment of the victims has been inferior and there has been no help. At the same time, however, I understand the difficulties because there are so many victims.”

The situation continues to cause harm to Kosose, because he has to apply for credit bans for himself, so that no one who may have obtained his personal identification number could make purchases or take out credit in his name. Credit bans have to be done in two different places, you have to remember to renew them every two years, and they cost a total of about 20 euros per year.

Now for the man facing charges, he has only one question.

“Why?”

Lahtalainen Heidi Veräjäntaustaus found a blackmail message in his email on the evening of the same day when he had attended the funeral of a loved one. He had made an appointment for Vastaamo’s therapy, but canceled it just before the data breach.

“Personal information went in it and the diagnosis with which I applied there. It still causes anxiety,” Veräjäntausta says.

Other harm is caused by the fact that he too has had to go to a lot of trouble to protect himself from sanctions. For example, he has applied for a credit ban so that no one takes out a loan with his personal identification number.

He looked at the hacking suspect in astonishment Julius Kivimäki interview last week on MTV.

“His face annoys me a lot and I wonder why he was given the opportunity to speak in public. That’s what the upcoming trial is for,” he says.

In the interview, it appeared that the man had recently become a father.

“He’s doing well in the way that he has a family. I’m a little bitter that this caused me a divorce. The case started to burden so much,” he says.

He says he received 90 euros from the bankruptcy estate, but he doesn’t think he can afford to seek compensation from the perpetrator in a new trial.

“I can’t afford to hire a lawyer and I don’t think I’ll seek compensation from the author anymore. The State Treasury is unlikely to help here. That 90 euros doesn’t warm you much when you can’t measure mental suffering.”

He also got into the same situation, where he has to apply for a credit ban every two years, so that no one else applies for a loan in his name. But he plans to go to the criminal trial. He participates in it remotely in some space.

“Thank heaven you don’t have to face him face to face. In the trial, the matter becomes concrete when you see who else is there.”

He has the same question for the author: why?