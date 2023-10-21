Saturday, October 21, 2023
Reception victims | The reception desk scandal made the parliament's information security manager permanently incapacitated – "It was a rude trick"

October 21, 2023
One of the victims of the Vastaamo case is the parliament’s former information security manager Antti Laulajainen, whose work career was permanently ruined by the leak. “Here they attacked me in my weakest moments and tried to profit from it financially.”

This is just the beginning of a long journey, thought the Helsinki native Antti Laulajainen this week. The suspect in the counter case Aleksanteri Kivimäki the charges against him had just come out.

“The main idea is that luckily there were no surprises. Kivimäki will be prosecuted, as expected. However, the crime was exceptionally extensive, and it was possible that something unusual might come to light,” Laulajainen, 53, says.

