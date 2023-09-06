Finally, Starfield has been launched at a general level, this after having had an early access stage for those who tried the premium version of this video game and that has made many have easy ways to play, since it is in GamePass. And although everything was expected to be positive among users, it seems that it will not be possible.

It has been discussed that some players think that it is one of the breakthrough games for this generation of consoles, due to the way it is played and the certain freedom that is given in the exploration of the planets. On the other hand, some mention that it is not that bad, mentioning that it is a good game but that it could not be a candidate to be one of the best either.

There are also mentions that it is basically fallout 4 in space, something that really would not be something far from reality, since it preserves many classic mechanics of Bethesda that come from skyrim. But opponents talk about a solid experience such as combat with a wide variety of weapons and some details that relate to character interaction.

With this in mind, some users who stay in the neutral zone have said that by far it could be one of the best games of Bethesda in years, especially because of the disaster that was Fallout 76, but that will not have come to revolutionize the industry either. That means that it is quite fun in most cases, but it has its details such as loading screens and the odd bug.

Remember that you can play now Starfield in Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Reddit

Editor’s note: The important thing about the matter is that it is a game that has entertained its respective audience. So, in the end it’s worth it, because it has its degree of fun like the fighting.